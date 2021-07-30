Red Eagles, KCCA FC galvanise squads ahead of Cecafa

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) champions Express have thrown down a transfer challenge to domestic rivals with three marquee swoops .

Days to the first Cecafa Kagame Cup appearance in eight years, Express have done their transfer business early, announcing the capture of goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, playmaker Joseph Akandwanaho and giving Uganda Cranes defensive pillar Murushid Juuko a lengthy contract. The Wankulukuku side had closed the door on striker Frank Kalanda and custodian Mathias Muwanga.

In tying down Juuko, Express were maintaining the core that delivered success and stating to all and sundry that the days of letting their big names depart on a cheap are long gone. “It is a great feeling to stay at this great club. This was bound to happen because of the environment (appealing) we have at the club. We are now focused on winning the Cecafa Cup,” Juuko, who marshalled a rock solid defence last season, revealed.

Whereas Akandwanaho was brought in from Bright Stars to improve on creativity and add on the goal tally, Mutakubwa, a free-agent, arrives with loads of experience Express needed in a net minder at the grand stage.Express begin their Cecafa quest on Monday against home side Yanga before facing Malawi’s Nyasa Bullets on Friday.

Byekwaso alters youth policy

If his latest transfer acquisition is anything to go by, KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso has decided to go for the tried and tested to fix the club. In came left-winger Brian Majwega from URA, midfielders Emmanuel Wasswa (SC Villa) and Yassar Mugerwa (Ethiopia).

His predecessor Mike Mutebi dwelt on promoting the youth and gelling them with senior players, a stance Byekwaso has diverted from.Already, Filbert Obenchan and youngster Steven Sserwadda have left the Kasasiro boys.

Mugerwa and Wasswa are expected to add steel and vibrancy in KCCA midfield that largely lacked as they finished fourth in the UPL.

KCCA begin their Cecafa title defence on Sunday against KMKM (Zanzibar) before taking on Le Messanger Ngozi (Burundi) on Tuesday.

