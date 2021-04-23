Red Eagles need flight in Venoms’ nest today

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Express want to get back on the front foot. Vipers want to pull away in their bid to retain the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

Having failed to win in five of their previous seven league games, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa is sleepless as the pressure mounts. They are third on 37 points, six behind leaders Vipers. When the two meet today at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, hosts Vipers will want to deliver the proverbial knockout punch to the visitors’ title ambitions with 11 rounds to play. “We need to get back to winning ways at all costs. We pray that all our injured players are back in time now that we have also drawn URA in the Uganda Cup tourney,” Bbosa reasons.

Absentees in loss

The Red Eagles missed Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, George Ssenkaaba, Daniel Shabene, Arthur Kigundu and Abel Eturude in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss Soltilo Bright Stars.

Kizza, Shabene and Lwesibawa are expected to return today. “I have instructed the boys to die a little while trying to get a win over Vipers because we badly need it,” stresses Bbosa. Defeat would grow the gap between them and Vipers to nine.

Express haven’t beaten Vipers in the last six outings. Before the mid-week goalless draw with Wakiso Giants which signaled the first dropped points at home, the Venoms had won their last four.

Coach Fred Kajoba promises change. “We are going to be different against Express,” Kajoba says. “We had the chances to kill off the Wakiso but it wasn’t our day.”

In the other game, Kyetume coach Jackson Mayanja feels right at home at Nakisunga Stadium, in part because the team has home advantage at last when they host Wakiso Giants.

Uganda Premier League

Today - 4PM

Vipers vs. Express, Kitende

Live on Sanyuka TV

Kyetume vs. Wakiso Giants, Njeru

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round of 16

*UPDF vs. Vipers

*Proline vs. Mbale Heroes

*Onduparaka vs. SC Villa

*Wakiso Giants vs. Tooro Utd

*Police vs. Solitlo Bright Stars

*Express vs. URA

*BUL vs. Kitara/Kigezi HomeBoyz

*Maroons vs. KCCA

