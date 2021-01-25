Red Eagles snap up free agent Mutyaba

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Express brought in 18 new players in the off-season but with only Cranes defender Murushid Juuko considered as an A-lister.

He is now expected to be joined by another high profile signing after the club agreed terms with experienced playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba.

The player has been training with the club at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium over the last two weeks and is understood to have signed a one-year contract.

His arrival reunites him with Juuko with whom they won the regional Nile Basin Cup in 2014 when both were at Sports Club Victoria University.

It is at KCCA where Mutyaba is most remembered having spent five years and was the longest serving player at the club under Mike Mutebi when the pair joined in 2015.

The pair, who also crossed paths at Maroons where Mutyaba started out, are believed to have suffered a breakdown in relationship last year with the often reserved player opting not to renew his contract with the club contrary to popular opinion that he was deemed surplus to requirements.

Advertisement

In his time at Lugogo, the stylish Mutyaba, who was also the 2017 Fufa Footballer of the Year, won 11 trophies, including three league titles, two Uganda Cups and the Kagame Cup, and his departure was a surprise to many Kasasiro fans.

Despite his languid nature, he was one of the club’s most consistent performers during his time at Lugogo and is expected to bring alot of creativity to an Express side that relied mostly on wing play for creativity.

Express are one of five unbeaten sides and currently lie sixth with eight points from four games, one less than the majority of the other 15-teams as the league awaits restart following country’s participation at the Chan tournament.

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com