Red-hot Okello ignites Vipers' title quest as KCCA lurk

Allan Okello, the former KCCA playmaker, now a linchpin for Vipers, has been in scintillating form, scoring goals and providing assists with breathtaking regularity.

His transformation has ignited Vipers' title bid, leaving KCCA, who currently sit in third place, restless and eager to reclaim their throne.

KCCA find themselves playing catch-up to their arch-rivals who under the stewardship of John 'Ayala' Luyinda, have been a force to be reckoned with in the last four StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches.

A significant part of the Venoms' resurgence can be attributed to the maverick Okello, a player once cast aside by KCCA as surplus to requirements.

Abdallah Mubiru’s KCCA, with 13 points from six matches, host bogey side Maroons FC at Lugogo on Thursday, determined to close the gap on the Venoms, who took over the table summit on Tuesday after a 3-1 win over Mbarara City at Kakyeka.

In that game, Okello’s red-hot form continued with a brace, following his two-goal haul against Police last week. The former KCCA midfielder now sits joint-top of the scorers’ chart with five goals in three consecutive matches.

Okello, who is poised to play a pivotal role in the Uganda Cranes' crucial clash against South Africa at Namboole on November 15, has indicated that his and Vipers' best performances are yet to come.

After his match-winning brace against Mbarara City, a team that has historically proven difficult for Vipers at Kakyeka Stadium, Okello emphatically stated, "Three points against a tough team and ground. The dance continues."

Clash on the horizon

Vipers’ next fixture, a mouth-watering clash against KCCA at Kitende on November 9, promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Okello will have the opportunity to turn his guns on his former club, while Luyinda will face off against his mentor, Mubiru.

While KCCA are yet to replicate their customary ‘kawowo’ eye-catching football, they have managed to grind out results and have transformed Lugogo into a fortress this season.

However, they face a stern test against Muhammad Ssenfuma’s hard-fighting Maroons.

The 12th-placed side, with six points, have been buoyed by the laboured draw against league leaders SC Villa last week and possess a familiarity with KCCA, having caused upsets at Lugogo in the past.

Bul-lish once more

In another crucial fixture today at Najjembe Stadium, Abbey Kikomeko’s rejuvenated Bul, who have bounced back from a dismal start to the season with two consecutive victories, host a struggling Soltilo Bright Stars side.

The hosts, currently eighth with eight points, are aiming to climb into the top four. Despite the absence of key players like Reagan Kalyowa, Ramsey Kawooya, and Isaac Wagoina, coach Kikomeko is confident in his squad’s ability to overcome a hapless Bright Stars team, led by Joseph Mutyaba.

"We haven't secured a home win yet, but we're determined to change that. We've addressed our mistakes and are ready to reclaim our winning form.

"Our recent victories over URA and Kitara have shown that we're back on track and aiming for a top-table finish, " Kikomeko said.

Red mist

In a low-key clash at Wakisha Grounds, Steven Bengo's 11th-placed Wakiso Giants, with seven points, host a troubled Express side on Thursday .

The seven-time league champions, currently ninth with eight points from six matches, have recently parted ways with misfiring coach Baker Mbowa and are rumored to be eyeing Brian Ssenyondo, who was recently sacked by Kitara.