Ref Madanda banned as Fufa rule Kcca, Ondu match to be replayed

The eagerly anticipated verdict on the December 27 abandoned Onduparaka Vs KCCA football match ended in a win-win situation on Friday night after the Fufa competitions Disciplinary panel ordered the fixture to be replayed.

"The above replay shall be at a neutral venue already licensed for the Uganda Premier League matches,” Fufa said.

On the day, Fufa also deducted two points from Onduparaka and banned its left-back Rashid Okocha for repeating the referee attacking offence.

Meantime, the venue and date of the replay shall be decided and communicated by the Uganda Premier League Secretariat.

"Onduparaka remains with the responsibility of the match day organization of the replay ordered in par (3) above as the home team," a circular from Fufa indicated.

For 90 days, Fufa has also suspended Onduparaka CEO Edison Saba Saba “for his reported misconduct.”

Okocha, just after serving a three-match indiscipline ban, will not see league action until May, 2022 and is mandated to pay Shs1m to the Fufa Disciplinary committee.

Six months for Madanda

The penalty incident that led to the the game stoppage on 95 minutes was avoidable - and it has temporarily cost referee Ronald Madanda his job. He has been banned for six months for failure to interpret the seemingly simple situation where Kcca striker Brian Aheebwa got slightly entangled with the Onduparaka defender leading to a penalty call that resulted into the fracas.

"The Referees Disciplinary Panel found that the centre referee Ronald Madanda failed to justify the poor officiating which gravely affected match number 101 and he is hereby sanctioned with a suspension from officiating football at all levels until June 30, 2022 for unjustified poor officiation. The suspension comes into force immediately," Fufa ruled.

The Ethics committee is yet to ascertain whether Madanda had intent of influencing the match results.

KCCA chairman Martin Sekajja had hoped Fufa would invoke article 10 on hooliganism that awards the visiting team three points and three goals if the hosts are found capable. Fifa committee thought otherwise.