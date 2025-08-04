Ref watch: Nabadda dishes first red card at Chan

Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabadda made history on Sunday night, becoming the first referee to issue a red card at the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament.

The Ugandan official sent off Madagascar's captain, Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana, in the 39th minute of their match against Mauritania.

This was the fourth game of the tournament. Nabadda was assisted by Diana Chikotesha from Zambia and Ronald Katenya from Uganda. The fourth official was Lucky Razake Kasalirwe, also from Uganda.

Midfielder Dax, a key player for Madagascar, had shown early promise, testing the Mauritanian defense with a long-range shot that narrowly missed the mark.

However, his night was cut short after he received his second yellow card, leaving his team to play over 50 minutes with 10 men. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The sending-off was a pivotal moment in a game that was evenly contested, despite the lopsided possession stats (Mauritania 63%, Madagascar 37%).

Madagascar's resilience was evident in their ability to hold off a Mauritanian side that had a significant advantage in total shots (11 to 8) and shots on target (4 to 1).

A total of 15 yellow cards have been shown in four matches, excluding Monday’s games. In the match between Kenya and DR Congo, South African referee Jelly Chavani issued a total of five yellow cards.

The opening game saw two yellow cards shown to Tanzania's Mudathir Yahya and Yusuph Kagoma Burkina Faso. Morocco's 2-0 victory over Angola saw four yellow cards shown.

A rising star

Nabadda's appointment to the 2024 Chan tournament, where she is part of a trio of Ugandan officials, is the latest milestone in a rapidly rising profile.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has made a concerted effort toward gender inclusion at the tournament.

Out of the 70 match officials selected, which includes central referees, assistant referees, and VAR officials, several are women. Nabadda, along with Bouchra Karboubi of Morocco, headlines the list of female referees, while Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) and Atezambong Fomo Carine (Cameroon) are among the women chosen as assistant referees.

Her career has seen her break barriers on the biggest stages. She made her debut at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in 2022 and was selected to officiate a semi-final in the 2024 edition.