Referee Peter Kabugo collapses and dies during Villa-UPDF game

Match-day seven in the Uganda Premier League has been overshadowed by news of the death of assistant referee Pater Kabugo during the game between SC Villa and UPDF at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Kabugo collapsed in the 70th minute of the game as Villa initiated the counter attack that led to their fifth goal.

Villa left back Simon Semayange who did not join the rest of his teammates in the goal celebrations was one of the first players to reach him and immediately signaled to the centre George Olemu referee who summoned on pitch medics at the ground.

The ambulance on ground rushed him to the nearby Bismillah Hospital in Kitebi where has was pronounced dead on arrival.