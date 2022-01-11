Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Algeria's defender Ramy Bensebaini (2R) speaks with Algeria's midfielder Farid Boulaya (R) during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Algeria and Sierra Leone at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 11, 2022.

By  AFP

  • Algeria, who defeated Senegal in the 2019 final, face Equatorial Guinea in their next game on Sunday.

Algeria began their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title with an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone in Douala on Tuesday, as Riyad Mahrez's side struggled to break down one of the tournament's rank outsiders.

