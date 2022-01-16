Reigning champions Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea at Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea's defender Esteban Obiang (R) shoots and scores past Algeria's goalkeeper Rais M'bolhi (L) during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 16, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

  • Esteban Obiang's 70th-minute goal gave Equatorial Guinea the victory and brought Algeria's 35-game unbeaten record crashing to an end.

Reigning champions Algeria are in danger of an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of outsiders Equatorial Guinea in Douala on Sunday.
Esteban Obiang's 70th-minute goal gave Equatorial Guinea the victory and brought Algeria's 35-game unbeaten record crashing to an end.

