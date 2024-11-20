Rejuvenated Lugazi visit Police’s draw masters

Police have stormed back into the StarTimes Uganda Premier League like they never left. Currently sitting seventh with 11 points, the Cops are well within their season’s target of a top-eight finish under coach Simon Mugerwa.

On Wednesday, they face Lugazi aiming for three points as the league returns from the international break.

“We’re trying to improve game by game and this is another opportunity to do better and get a win,” Mugerwa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

“They’re a bit tricky to play because we failed to beat them twice last season.

“While they struggled to start the season, they have improved lately but we’re confident facing them at our fortress,” he added.

Draw masters

Indeed, Police can take solace in the fact that they have not lost a home league game since returning to Kavumba two years ago but Mugerwa must now find ways to convert their league-high five draws into victories.

Talking draws, Police and Lugazi have a history of it with both of last season’s fixtures in the Fufa Big League ending 0-0 and 1-1.

Of their eight matches played this season, they have won only two, highlighting the urgent need for sharper execution. For this, Mugerwa will largely rely on his tried and trusted cop in Isaac Ogwang who has scored four goals, just one shy of the pace setters for the golden boot.

Mbekeka’s foundation

Lugazi experienced a faulty start picking only two points from a possible 15 but rediscovered their form to win two and draw one of their last three games. These results have lifted them above the red zone on 12th place with nine points.

Despite employing veteran Steven Bogere, the side is still riding on Oliver Mbekeka’s new-found fame as the first woman to coach a UPL team. Bogere has decided not to fix what isn’t broken by building on his deputy’s foundation rather than introduce fresh strategies and even fully delegated the media duties to her.

“He has his style of play but we are one and very cooperative,” Mbekeka who spoke through Bogere’s phone said.

“The break gave us time to do some adjustments which we believe will help us against Police,” she added.