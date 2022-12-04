Rejuvenated Sentamu has Vipers fangs out

There can be many reasons for Vipers protagonist Yunus Sentamu discovering the current rich vein of form.

The ultimate answer though is far more simple - he was simply born to score and has been redrafted into his ideal position.

Sentamu is loving life at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende right now, and admittedly he is ready to fill the void left behind by departed partner in crime Ceaser Manzoki.

With six goals in eight StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches, he was leading the top-scorers log before Friday matches.

Yet, few acknowledge that he has struggled with injuries and sickness this term forcing him to skip the URA away win last Saturday and playing only 50 minutes in the 2-0 victory over SC Villa at Kitende on Tuesday.

Trust his poacher's instinct, Sentamu scored against Villa after their custodian Meddie Kibirige fumbled with an aerial ball on which he cleverly pounced to give the home side the lead before midfielder Karim Watambala doubled.

He didn't hit the ground running at the start of the season because Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira deployed him deeper into the midfield but when he returned his duties of playing the lead striker Cromwell Rwothomio - the goal taps instantly opened.

"We have tried a new strategy this season and we have more than three match winners.

"Vipers has to play well and win and I'm glad the team is understanding my strategy before we go for Caf Champions League (group stage). I urge them to keep this consistence as we seek to retain the league," Oliveira revealed.

The five-time league winners travel to Kakindu Stadium in Jinja this afternoon to face Gaddafi bidding to improve on their 20 points from nine matches and keep pace with surprise leaders Wakiso Giants that played Bul on Friday.

Vipers were second on the log behind Wakiso Giants by a point.

For Sentamu, there is a brewing personal battle for the golden boot with on-song Soltilo Bright Stars forward Nelson Senkatuka and Express marksman Allan Kayiwa, that promises to attract attention.

Gaddafi, ninth on the log with 12 points from nine matches before Friday matches, are reeling from a 2-1 loss to KCCA and will still be without suspended coach Wasswa Bbosa and winger Godfrey Lwesibawa when they face the reigning champions.

At the Akibua Stadium-Lira, SC Villa coach Nelson Magera will seek to address the Jogoos' damning free-fall that has seen them lose to bitter rivals Vipers and KCCA in subsequent matches.

They host Muhammad Ssendifuna's Maroons also gasping for life after on and off displays upon their return to the top flight tier.