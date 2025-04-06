Relegation battle stiffens, Kawempe falter again

Wakiso Hill could be relegated if each of the sides sitting between 7th and 10th on the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) win at least one more game.

This is after the side were beaten 6-1 by Makerere University on Sunday, in a match that was shifted from Wakiso’s St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende home to the soaked Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga pitch late on Saturday.

Zainah Namuleme did most of the damage by scoring four before the match could even get midway the second half. Rashida Nankya and Rebecca Nakasato added the others as the side finally turned to a positive goal difference.

Resty Bwire tried giving Wakiso a fight by equalizing at 1-0 but that was as far as the bottom side, with only five points in 17 games could do. The win helped Makerere retain their position in the top half of the 12-team log.

But Makerere still have to look over their shoulders as sides below them like Olila High School and She Corporate bagged good wins.

Everything to fight for

Olila, relying on Grace Aluka and Dorcus Lwalisa beat Tooro Queens 2-1 in Fort Portal on Saturday. Evelyn Katusiime equalized after Aluka’s early goal but the Soroti-based side ran away with it later in the second half to go two points above Tooro, who are back in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Corporate moved three points clear after Jesca Namanda returned from injury to create a goal for Bernadette Namwenge and score the winner for herself moments after Immaculate Kizza had equalized for She Maroons – in a home match held on Sunday in Jinja.

Elsewhere, Rines SS registered a 2-2 home draw with UMHS on Saturday but also need to get their act together as they have just 19 points. UMHS, who got two first half goals from Latifah Nakasi and Nusulah Nakintu in the 18th and 14th minute respectively, have 23 points.

“This is a match we needed to win but after falling behind, we believe the point is not a bad thing. We have strategized on how to arrest our decline and we hope to improve going forward,” Mathew Mutebi, one of Rines’ coaches, said post match.

Kawempe all but out

It is also safe to argue that Kawempe Muslim’s title defence is up in smoke after they lost in Masindi for a successive third season. Coach Ayub Khalifa decided to bench out-of-form goalkeeper Josephine Nambuya for Saidah Namwanje but it did not inspire the side. Veteran Juliet Adeke was also in the team further confirming her return from an indefinite suspension.

Lady Doves, however, drew first blood through Joweria Nagadya, one of the players that has faced Kawempe sides for about a decade now – right from her school days at Gadaffi Integrated.

Kawempe equalized through Agnes Nabukenya to ensure the game rested at 1-1 but coach Ayub Khalifah’s side were stunned in injury time by Margaret Namande as they recorded a third defeat this season.

They are still nine points behind Kampala Queens who have a match in hand at Amus College. Amus, on 27 points, can actually leapfrog Kawempe if they win their two matches in hand. The other match is away at Doves, who are now on 29 points and just three behind Kawempe.

FTBFWSL Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kampala Queens 16 12 4 0 28 3 40

Kawempe Muslim 17 9 5 3 23 12 32

Lady Doves 16 9 2 5 25 14 29

Amus College 15 7 6 2 22 14 27

Uganda Martyrs 17 6 5 6 14 14 23

Makerere University 17 5 7 5 18 15 22

She Maroons 17 4 7 6 8 11 19

Rines SS 17 5 4 8 17 26 19

She Corporate 17 4 6 7 10 14 18

Olila HS 17 4 8 5 10 18 17

Tooro Queens 17 4 3 10 12 21 15

Wakiso Hill 17 0 5 12 5 33 5

FTBFWSL Results – Saturday

Tooro Queens 1-2 Olila HS

Rines SS 2-2 Uganda Martyrs

Lady Doves 2-1 Kawempe Muslim

Sunday

Wakiso Hill 1-6 Makerere University