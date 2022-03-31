Relegation fight intensifies as SC Villa, Busoga Utd win

SC Villa eased their relegation worries after picking up 2-1 win over Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakisha on Wednesday.

With seven games left, the record 16-time league champions moved to 25 points and five ahead of Bright Stars the team that occupied the third and final relegation spot.

The latter have however played a game less.

But Villa fans will still take some encouragement from a gutsy performance that produced just their sixth win in 23 games this season.

“When you’re fighting to avoid relegation you may not need to play well tactically but play with the emotions to win.

Right mentality

We have never set out to be relegated starting with our first league match against Police, we wanted to take SC Villa where it belongs - the top,” Villa coach Petros Koukouras noted.

He was involved in the biggest flashpoint of the game when he was sent off for kicking the ball away in anger after an altercation with his opposite counterpart.

And as he made his way to the stands his gesture towards Villa fans drew a reaction from the Wakiso fans who were in close proximity forcing a six-minute break as fans threw objects at each other

Before that Gift Fred had given Villa an eighth minute lead with a header from Nicholas Kabonge’s corner. Moses Aliro equalized for Wakiso on 31 minutes captitalising after Villa goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto failed to handle a cross.

Benson Muhindo then converted a penalty after the hour mark when Isaac Ogwang was fouled in the box.

The result leaves Wakiso seventh on the log with 33 points from 23 games.

Busoga dig deep

In Jinja, Busoga United drew level on points with Tooro but were made to dig deep before picking a crucial 1-0 win to boost their survival chances.

The attack line of Anwar Ntege, Shaka Ssozi failed to finish early chances and nearly cost the team when coach Ibrahim Kirya threw in a rampant Mohammed Nsereko and Isaac Mpagi five minutes after restart.

However, with coach Abbey Kikomeko planning to pull out the wasteful Ntege, Anthony Mayanja started a sweet team move that snaked its way diagonally to Ssozi who set up Ntege when he had a tight opportunity to fire. Ntege picked the pass and thundered it below Kenneth Lukyamuzi’s dive to send the stands into frenzy in the 56th.

“This game has proved to us that we’ve to work very hard for every point against any opponent. They have drained every drop of blood and sweat we had to get the win,” Busoga’s Kikomeko statef after the tense affair.