Relegation six-pointer: Wakiso vs. Mbarara

The sudden sacking of Mbarara City head coach Livingstone Mbabazi on Sunday - just two days before their high-stakes clash with Wakiso Giants - sent waves of relief through the troubled Wakiso camp.

Mbarara City, sitting precariously in 13th place on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 23 points from 26 matches, have opted for a shake-up in the dugout as the relegation battle intensifies.

Though the club remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind parting ways with Mbabazi - now in his third stint with the Ankole Lions - his pitiable record of just five wins in 26 games suggests deeper issues off the pitch.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Monitor, Mbabazi hinted at the club’s financial turmoil and lack of squad depth as major obstacles.

“It came to a point when I had to foot the players' allowances and sign-on fees,” Mbabazi revealed. “I did all I could to lift a dispirited and out-of-depth squad to stay afloat.”

Despite the blow, the seasoned tactician remains hopeful for his former team, tipping caretaker Zaidi Tebesigwa - his former player - to guide the Lions to safety.

Nod of approval

“They can beat Wakiso on Tuesday (today) and then go on to win against Express and Lugazi at Kakyeka,” Mbabazi said.

“Wakiso, on the other hand, still have to face URA and KCCA - two very tough fixtures.”

Tuesday's showdown at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium is more than just a fixture - it's a potential turning point in the relegation dogfight.

Giant chance

Wakiso Giants head coach Steven Bengo, though taken aback by the news of Mbabazi’s abrupt dismissal, insists his side is primed for the showdown regardless of who sits in the opposite dugout.

“At some point we were eight points adrift of Mbarara but now we are within only three points and we feel it's our moment to strike and save our season.

"We have worked on most of our mistakes and we are ready to die trying in the last four matches,” Bengo declared.

His assistant, Tonny Mawejje, struck a more cautious tone, admitting concern over the potential 'new manager bounce' Mbarara City might enjoy following Mbabazi’s exit.

Frontline

Still, he draws optimism from recent signs of improvement, particularly the battling draw against Kitara in Hoima and their increasingly improving frontline.

“Scoring goals has been our biggest problem but we have tried out many formations to sort that,” Mawejje explained.

“Striker Hudson Mbalire should be able to get back up from the experienced attacking cast of Kizito Luwagga, Moses Oloya and Hassan Ssenyonjo.”

Wakiso Giants, promoted in 2019, have scored only 16 goals and conceded 35. They crave goals