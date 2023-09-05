Relief as Buddu seal quarterfinal berth

Excitement and relief washed over the crowd as Buddu secured their spot in the Airtel Masaza Cup quarterfinals by defeating the resilient Buluuli with a 2-1 victory at the Masaka Recreation Centre.

Throughout the match, the multitude of Buddu supporters experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, as all the goals were netted in the first half, leaving every attack and miss filled with suspense.

Paul Kilada from Proline and Pius Ssebulime, a reserve player for KCCA, were the heroes of the day, scoring for Buddu igniting wild celebrations among their devoted fans.

Buddu is now set to face Kyadondo, a team they crossed paths with in the group stage. The history between them adds extra spice to this encounter, as Kyadondo won 1-0 in the preliminary round in Masaka, and drew 1-1 in the return leg at their home ground.

With their knockout spot secured, Buddu is focused on their goal. Head coach Peter Mugerwa emphasises that it's not about seeking revenge against their opponents whom they will play four times this season; it's about progressing to the next round.

"Our main objective is to qualify for the next round. What truly matters is our performance over the two legs in the upcoming round," Mugerwa said. He has plans to strengthen the squad by adding at least three new players.

Unfortunately, Kyaggwe, despite starting the final day as the second-placed team, was eliminated after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Kyadondo. They needed at least a draw but ended up finishing fourth.

Their coach William Kyeswa said inexperience cost them.

“It is always hard when you have debutants at this stage. I thank the players for the display but we could have done better,” Kyeswa said.

Kyadondo advanced as one of the two best losers, while Bulemeezi, who defeated the already-qualified Ssingo, secured the other spot via the window.

In the remaining quarterfinal matchups, Buvuma is set to face Mawokota, while the record champions, Gomba, will square off against the bullish Ssingo. Buweekula, the favourites to win this year's championship, will commence their knockout journey against Bulemeezi.

The quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of September 16 and 17th.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Results

Bulemeezi 2-1 Ssingo

Gomba 0-0 Mawokota

Buddu 2-1 Buluuli

Mawogola 2-1 Ssese

Busiro 2-3 Kabula

Buvuma 1-0 Butambala

Kyadondo 1-0 Kyaggwe

Kooki 0-4 Buweekula

Bugerere vs Busujju (W/over)

Quarterfinals

Buvuma vs Mawokota

Gomba vs Ssingo

Bulemeezi vs Buweekula