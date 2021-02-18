Relief for KCCA

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

KCCA are seven points off relegation. The 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions, including five of the most recent eight titles, are six off leaders Police.

That’s a hazy picture in the context of the standings. However, a fourth-match winless streak for KCCA, eighth on nine points, must give manager Mike Mutebi a clearer picture of the present.

Yesterday’s 1-all draw at city rivals Express lifted a load off him amid rumours of his contract not being renewed when it expires later this year. Even a dismissal is being taunted.

“Express had more experienced players than us and that influenced the results. Our players are not comfortable with the ball yet but overall there is an improvement from the last result,” Mutebi said.

At Wankulukuku, Eric Kambale gave the hosts the lead at the stroke of halftime when he diverted Godfrey Lwesibawa’s free kick past Charles Lukwago.

Wasteful

Coach Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles dominated the period and should have led by more. Again, it should have been 2-0 early in second when George Ssenkaaba squandered a glorious chance.

“It still hurts that we didn’t utilise the many chances we created. We dominated play most of the time but our strikers let us down. We will continue working on our mistakes,” a crestfallen Bbosa said.

Kambale copied Ssenkaaba. Express, fourth on 13 points, three off leaders Police, paid for that profligacy in the 87th minute. Charles Lwanga met Hassan Musana’s cross for the equalizer.

“Express came to play and posed us a lot of problems. I am not under pressure at all even when we are still in an unfamiliar position,” Mutebi lamented.

Elsewhere, struggling newcomers Myda pushed URA to edge but still lost 3-2 while record champions SC Villa held Wakiso Giants 2-2 after the former trailed 2-0. Kipson Atuheire scored for a second successive gave to give Wakiso the lead, one that Joseph Nsubuga ballooned with an own goal.

Two brilliant long range efforts from substitute Abdallah Salim saved Villa as he made his case for starts soon. Villa are seventh on 11 points. Wakiso have nine and lie 11th.

Third-placed URA, 14 points, led 2-0 through Cromwell Rwothomio who bagged a hat trick in the game. Norman Ogik pulled one back for Myda but Rwothomio restored the two-goal lead.

Consequently, Myda stayed 15th with one point from seven games.

SUPL RESULTS

Express 1-1 KCCA

Myda 2-3 URA

Wakiso 2-2 Villa

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

Bright Stars vs UPDF, 4pm

Mbarara City vs Busoga, 4pm

KCCA vs Myda, 4pm