Relief for players, agents not fully satisfied with new Fifa reforms

Ugandan football agents will now be able to operate worldwide without limitations or extra charges after Fifa introduced new reforms that came into force on Monday.

The raft of measures were adopted by the body's main decision-making organ, the Fifa council in December last year following a thorough consultative process with key players in the industry. This is in Fifa's bid to establish a "fairer and more transparent transfer system.

"Fifa was managing the process before 2015 but then decided to decentralise it to the federations for easy policing and monitoring because they realised some agents weren't following the rules," Fufa International Transfer Certificate (ITC) manager explains to Daily Monitor.

"Instead, the problem escalated as most federations around Africa, Eastern Europe, South America and Asia were a bit weak as some agents could still operate without registering. There was also the issue of conflict of interest where some club and association officials were involved but the federations didn't [have enough capacity] to deal with it," Lukambi, a lawyer by profession, adds.

Uniformity

The license will authorise an agent to represent players, coaches, clubs and associations worldwide. However, the agents are now prohibited from representing multiple parties in a single deal to avoid conflicts of interest. Previously, agents were required to register with their national associations but will now be subjected to a thorough licensing process that includes passing an examination before being issued a Fifa agents licence that will be recognised worldwide. Solo Kayemba, a renowned Ugandan football agent and member of parliament for Bukomansimbi south constituency welcomes the reforms.

"We've been using national licences which complicated our work when we cross borders so, this new one is a bit fairer because it's the same for all agents irrespective of their countries and works uniformly across the globe," Kayemba told Daily Monitor.

Kayemba and other agents, however, pick a bone with a section of the reforms that will see agents commission drop drastically because of a commission fee cap that has been installed to regulate their eanings from a single deal. Under the new regulation, an agent can only earn up to a maximum of five percent if a player's annual salary is under $200,000 (shs.730M) and three if it's above that or alternatively, 10 percent of the transfer fees. The intermediaries are also required to declare their earnings publicly.

"We needed the regulations and do welcome them however, African Agents Association and the European one, petitioned Fifa on the issue of [commission] caps but we're yet to get their decision. We expect it to change and probably raised," Kayemba reveals.

Relief

Coach Mike Mutebi, who is largely celebrated for his role in scouting and nurturing several players who have gone on to make big money moves believes the reforms come as a relief to players and coaches who are the main actors in the transfer business.

"Coaches and players have been abused by their federations and agents but now if that happens, they'll easily report directly to Fifa. The bootom line is that the players and coaches have to be protected and these are good measures that will do that," Mutebi weighed in.

Fifa said that the initiative is part of its efforts to modernise the football regulatory framework and to protect the good functioning of the football transfer system.