Reloaded KCCA rise for Villa vengeance

As the second leg of the Fufa Super 8 playoffs kicks off under the Kadiba floodlights , all eyes will be on KCCA as they aim to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat against arch-rivals SC Villa at Lugogo.

After a disjointed and uninspired showing in the first leg, the Cityzens have gone back to the drawing board and retooled significantly, adding five key players to their ranks in a bid to revitalize their campaign.



Leading the list of reinforcements is the club’s former captain and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, whose return from South African side Venda FC is being hailed as a major boost.

Lukwago’s leadership, shot-stopping prowess, and deep understanding of the club’s ethos are expected to bring much-needed calm and authority to the goalkeeping department.



On the attacking front, Rogers Mugisha and Alpha Ssali inject youthful energy, pace, and flair into KCCA’s flanks. Mugisha has been touted as one of the most promising young attackers, while Ssali carries both potential and symbolism - being the grandson of KCCA legend Jaberi Bidandi Ssali.



Adding steel and structure at the back is Enock Walusimbi, a seasoned defender with captaincy credentials from URA and Express. His arrival is set to bring balance and much-needed discipline to a backline that struggled to cope with SC Villa’s swift counters in the first leg.



Finally, the contract renewal of Etienne Katenga ensures continuity and consistency in KCCA’s wide attacking options. Katenga’s blistering pace and trickery remain a crucial weapon in the Cityzens’ offensive arsenal.



But overturning the deficit won’t be easy. SC Villa, rejuvenated under the sharp tactical mind of Serbian coach Zeljko Kovacevic, executed a masterclass in discipline, pressing, and counter-attacking football in the first leg.

Even without their Chan stars, the Jogoos looked dangerous — and reports suggest they could unleash striker Frank Ssebufu in the second leg to further test the KCCA defence.

Alpha Thierry Ssali.





Kovacevic’s system rattled KCCA’s high line and exposed gaps in midfield, and with the advantage in hand, Villa are likely to stick to their compact, counter-punching philosophy.

An own goal by Peter Magambo and a 75th minute strike by substitute Andrew Otim granted the Jogoos victory while Sammy Ssebaduka scored the KCCA consolation goal late on.

Tax collectors assault



Meanwhile, earlier at the same venue, URA are expected to complete the job against Kitara, whom they beat 2-1 in a tense first leg.

With Joseph Ssemujju and Nicholas Kabonge on target in the first leg, Alex Isabirye’s men will look to assert their authority again.

However, Kitara could be boosted by the return of coach Wasswa Bbosa, whose pragmatic style might just be the tonic needed to challenge Isabirye's methodical setup.

Fufa Super Eight

First leg results

URA 2-1 Kitara

KCCA 1-2 SC Villa

Return leg, Wednesday

Kitara vs. URA, 4pm

Kadiba Stadium

SC Villa vs. KCCA, 7pm

Kadiba Stadium