Resilient Maroons end relegation flirt

At business stage of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons showed their true colours and charisma.

The Prison Warders zestfully invaded Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Friday and outdid Wakiso Giants in literally all aspects.

The hard earned 2-1 victory temporarily lifted them to 22 points in ninth slot while John Luyinda's Purple Sharks remained fifth on the log with 26 points.

An own goal by Wakiso Giants defender Ambrose Arinda on 49 minutes and substitute Nicholas Kigozi's well taken strike on 73 minutes were enough to give Maroons a rare away win.

Arinda had atoned for his sins on 69 minutes with a thumping leveller after Maroons failed to cater for a dead ball situation.

It has been almost a routine for the Luzira side to make a back and forth switching in the top flight league.

Mwebaze on cloud nine

Maroons former coach Asaph Mwebaze is a delighted man after his Soltilo Bright Stars whipped Blacks Power 3-1 at Kavumba Stadium to go sixth with 24 points from 17 matches.

Striker Denis Kaka netted a double on 31 and 74 minutes while Sam Ssenyonjo scored in the 90th minute for the home side that also embraces beautiful football.

Simon Masika and Ahmed Amayo had scored for Hussein Mbalagu's side in between Kala's brace and Ssenyonjo's stoppage time winner.

At the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru, Busoga United eased their relegation worries with a 1-0 victory over UPDF with Thomas Ochungo grabbing the winner on 88 minutes.

Ochungo's exploits as Busoga pulled out of the red zone to 15 points in 12th position, earned him the man of the match accolade.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Results