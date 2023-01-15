Resolute Cranes pick DRC point but win remains elusive

The Cranes opened their Africa Nations Championship (Chan) campaign with a goalless draw against Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

In the end the Cranes will regard the outcome of that result in Annaba, Algeria as a point won rather than two lost having achieved it against two-time winners.

The result was also achieved by a composed defensive display marshalled by Geoffrey Wasswa with Gift Fred, Derrick Ndahiro and James Begisa all ensuring goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi did not have much to do on the day.

“DRC are double champions of Chan and are one of the favourites in the competition. I believe that we have applied ourselves very well on the field. That we have been physically above our opponent and technically and tactically we have dominated.”

“Otherwise I give credit to the players for working very hard and for not being intimidated by the big names of the opponent players,” Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic bragged after the game.

But as the Cranes maintained their defensive shape, they struggled to find the right balance in attack.

It is now 12 games since the Cranes last won a game at Chan and they will have to pick one from the remaining two games if they are to progress to the quarterfinals for the first time.

The long ball played to centre forward Frank Ssebuufu provede predictable and monotonous for large periods.

The midfield trio of Marvin Youngman, Karim Watambala and Moses Waiswa also seemed to be playing under instructions to release the ball early which deprived the team of possession.

Micho will also consider changing personnel for the Wednesday game against with Rogers Mato and captain Miton Karisa despite putting in good shifts defensive, ineffective in attack.

This will only call for more playing minutes for Travis Mutyaba with the diminutive playmaker only coming on in the 88th minute against DR Congo.

Consequently the Canes best chance of a goal ónly came from Gift Fred’s 83 minute header that hit the post from a Wasswa freekick.