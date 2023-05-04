Resolute Maroons blow Villa title chances into flames

For the umpteenth time, SC Villa have been thrown a edge closer to the title and they have splurged it.

In fact, of the three contenders - Villa, Vipers and KCCA - it seems no one wants to win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Just when you thought KCCA were taking the lead, they were held by minnows Onduparaka like Vipers were tamed by Villa over the weekend.

Regardless, we must have a winner though they may not go past the 55-point mark.

SC Villa, apparently under duress, visited Maroons on Wednesday at Luzira Grounds seeking to register a double and increase their 46 points at the top but fell 1-0 in a hotly contested tie.

Unlucky Jogoos

The visitors showed appetite from the start and should have grabbed the lead inside 20 minutes had striker Charles Bbaale's curling shot not been punched out by Maroons lively custodian Simon Tamale.

The next scoring opportunity again fell to Jogoos' forwad Ivan Bogere who forced a double save from Tamale from point blank.

Maroons were now growing into the game and dominating the proceedings leading to midfielder Ronald Orombi's ferocious strike on 31 minutes.

Orombi, working in tandem with Felix Okot and Abel Eturude fed right winger Darius Ojok a long ball that he expertly controlled and crossed in the box.

Villa's defence, missing kingpin Gift Fred through injury, failed to deal with the teasing crossing prompting Orombi to pounce on it and thunder it past goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige.

In the second half, substitute Patrick Kakande had a glaring chance to get parity for SC Villa but hit the woodwork before man-of-the-match Tamale held the rebound.

The travelling SC Villa fans apportioned the same blame to coach Jackson Magera and his deputy Ibrahim Kirya for making 'questionable substitutions'.

It mattered less, three vital points had been lost and in a broader picture, the title quest almost surrendered.

Villa must now win the remaining matches against Blacks Power, UPDF and URA and hope rivals falter to stand a slim chance.

They will be restless spectators when Vipers and KCCA collide tomorrow at Kitende.

Hats off for giant slayers

Now fifth with 36 points from 24 matches, the Prison Warders have made Luzira a dreaded fortress. They beat KCCA 1-0, held Vipers 2-2 before hurting Villa yesterday at home.

"We believe we can beat anyone and I told my players not to fear Villa at all even if they are table leaders.

"Although we missed leader striker Fred Amaku, we matched Villa pound for pound and this result will push us to finish in a respectable place," a proud Ssenfuma told Daily Monitor.

Wing-less Eagles

James Odoch's Express remained 10th on the table with 30 points from 24 matches after falling to Arua Hill's sword in the 4-1 defeat at the Barifa Stadium.

Gadafi Wahab scored a brace while Rashid Kawawa and Innocent Media each got on the scoresheet in their fourth victory over the wallowing Red Eagles.

Livington Mbabazi's Kongolo are now fourth with 37 points from 24 matches. Sixth placed URA, with 35 points, were held to a 1-all draw by second from bottom Black's power in Lira.

The draw brought the hosts within three points of Busoga United that lost 2-0 to Soltilo Bright Stars in Kavumba to throw a spanner in the relegation battle.

