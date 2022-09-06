Return of the only league that matters

The Only League That Matters, as Uganda's topflight competition goes, returns at the tail end of this month - exactly four months and some nine days since the last ball was kicked.

Some of the final action, then on May 21, happened at the home of the champions, Vipers SC.

The Venoms thumped Police 5-0 at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende at the time, but by then, they had already secured the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title, their fifth.

Now that the scene for the new season is set, coach Robertinho Oliviera and his men will fancy their chances to starve off expected challenge from KCCA and URA among others.

According to the 2022/23 fixtures released ending last week, Vipers open their title defence at home to Soltilo Bright Stars on September 30.

KCCA, the 13-time champions, get their season underway a day later at home to Wakiso Giants.

Express travel to UPDF and URA welcome Onduparaka on the same day, while SC Villa close match day one at home to Gaddafi.

To prepare for what should be an exciting season, the Daily Monitor is going to ease you in with some of the best coverage leading up to and throughout the new season.





Expectations

Today's piece is just a starter pack to prepare you for what is to come.

Then, tomorrow, you will learn more about why one of the would-be league newcomers, Kyetume, are not on the fixture list, for example.

Is it going to be a 15-team league or someone is about to ascend to a place they never saw themselves in at the close of last season?

After the piece on Kyetume woes, we shall, everyday - bar Sunday and Monday - preview the season team by team.

This will run from Thursday, September 8 to Wednesday 28, excluding Mondays and Sundays, just for emphasis.

These previews will dig into player transfers within your favourite teams, team profiles and predictions among others.

You will want to know how Vipers will shape up after striker Caesar Manzoki's departure, for example.

Have they boosted their squad enough to make an imprint on the continent and not lose out on the domestic title defence?

What is KCCA doing about being on the podium again? How about Bul? Will their continental bow weaken them in the domestic league or the now Jinja giants have it all covered?

How about the newcomers Blacks Power and Maroons, do they have enough to stay up?

You want to know whether Villa and Express have learned anything from last season. Or have they?