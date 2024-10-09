Returning Lwanga ready to battle for midfield slot

After a one-year absence, seasoned midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has been recalled to Uganda Cranes team to face South Sudan Afcon in a double header with a renewed sense of purpose. Determined to prove he still has the groove that made him a fan favorite, the combative midfield anchor is set to bring his experience and skill back to the pitch. As he steps into the heat of competition for the coveted midfield slots, Lwanga vows to help the team break its five-year jinx on the continental stage, reigniting hopes for national glory. Moment of truth Lwanga’s return is not just for show; he is not joining the squad to simply make up the numbers - but to push midfielders Khalid Aucho, Saidi Mayanja, Joel Sserunjogi and Bobosi Byaruhanga for a starting spot . With fierce determination, he aims to push his fellow midfielders, setting his sights on a starting berth and bringing a competitive edge to the team. "I’m here to fight for the flag in whatever circumstances," stated a resolute Lwanga. He added "I’m ready to give everything I have to earn my place and help us achieve our dreams. If we win these two games, I think we will be there (at Afcon in Morocco next year)." Despite playing in Rwandan league that often lacks prestige compared to others, Mwesigwa has caught the coach Paul Put's eye by relentlessly working his socks off at APR, determined to make his way back to the national team. His commitment to consistency, even in challenging circumstances, has paid off as he impressed on the field, particularly during the recent Champions League group qualification matches. "I tried to be consistent, more so in a difficult situation," he shared. "Working hard is the only way to go. These last few matches in the Champions League group qualification may have attracted the technical team to summon me." Summoned on merit Lwanga expressed pride in his club and the often-maligned league he plays in, firmly defending his form and the progress of football in Rwanda. "The league has improved so much," he remarked. "Clubs have signed a lot of foreign players, and they are on the right track. Police FC came here (to Uganda in the pre-season) for some friendly matches and humiliated some of the best Ugandan clubs, like Nec. This shows the level and progress of the league in Rwanda." His words underline his belief that quality football can thrive anywhere with the right focus and investment. Reflecting on his journey back to the national team, the former Express, Villa and Vipers midfielder shared how he seized the opportunity to shine on a broader stage. "I wanted to go back to the national team, and I saw this as a chance because these games are well followed," he said. "Regarding the future, I still have some months on my contract; we will see what happens."

His words hint at a potential move while emphasizing his immediate focus on making a meaningful impact for his Cranes. Fond memories Lwanga fondly recalled his last game with the national team - a September 2023 clash between Niger and Uganda - sharing a sense of unfinished business. "It’s never late till you retire," he reflected, emphasizing his belief in perseverance. He also praised the strides made under new Belgian coach Put. "He is doing a very good job, blending in young lads with experience. I think the future is bright with him at the wheel," he observed. His words convey both respect for the coach’s vision and optimism for the team’s trajectory. Regarding the intense competition for the midfield slots, he acknowledged the nerves that come with such a challenge. "You can never play football if you don’t get nervous," he admitted. "As for the battle ahead, I have no idea because we haven’t had any training sessions yet. But anything is possible." His words reflect both the uncertainty and excitement of his journey back to the national squad. Proud investor Recently, Lwanga celebrated the rewards of his hard-earned career by unveiling a mega shopping mall in Ndejje, a project that drew admiration from Netizens and even the Buganda Katikiro, Charles Peter Mayiga. The qualified electrical engineer expressed pride in his off-field achievements and hinted at his continued investment ambitions. "I’m trying with a few other residential rentals," he shared, hinting at his focus on building a stable future beyond football. His ventures reflect a commitment to both personal growth and contributing to the local community’s development.

2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations QualifiersFriday at 7pm Uganda vs. South Sudan, NambooleOctober 15: South Sudan vs. Uganda



Taddeo Lwanga at a glance

Club Team : APR

National Team : Uganda

Position : Midfielder

Nationality : Uganda

Age : 30 (May 21, 1994)

Former clubs; Express, SC Villa, Vipers, Tanta, Simba, Arta/Solar

