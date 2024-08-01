Revamped KCCA, Kitara set to turn the tables in unpredictable clash

In football, it's often said that "form is temporary, class is permanent."

As Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA and the giant-slayers Kitara, two revamped sides, gear up for the dicey FUFA Super Eight clash on Saturday at Lugogo, they're eager to prove their mettle and turn the tables on last season's disappointments.

With new signings and a fresh tactical approach, KCCA are ready to shake things up and make a statement in their quest for glory, viewing this dress rehearsal of a tournament as anything but trivial.

For Brian Ssenyondo's Royals, this match serves as a crucial preparation for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup date with Libyan giants Al Hilal-Benghazi on August 16, where they hope to showcase their elevation into a formidable force on a broader stage.

Focused on fine-tuning a new-look side with new arrivals like David Ndihabwe, Fred Amaku, Ronald Otti, Marvin Nyanzi, and Titus Ssematimba, Ssenyondo's charges aim to hit peak form when it matters most.

Though Kitara may have lost key players like Paul Mucureezi, Najib Yiga, Lawrence Bukenya, and Donato Okello, they retain the belief that they can floor KCCA at the MTN Omondi Stadium, just as they did last season.

Meanwhile, the five-year trophy drought at KCCA has ignited a desire to regain lost pride and seek revenge for the home and away defeats they suffered at the hands of Kitara last season.

With new signings such as Hassan Muhamood, Shafik Kwikiriza, Steven Munguki, Emmanuel Anyama, Issa Mubiru, and Ibrahim Juma, the Kasasiro Boys are determined to make amends and prove they can compete at a higher level, using this clash as a springboard for resurgence.

However, with notable players like Mustafa Kizza, Muhammad Shaban, Silva Gui, Bruno, Emilson Gonzaga, and Peter Lwasa out of Lugogo, KCCA is reportedly on the desperate search for a proven net-buster.

Out-of-sorts Jogoos

Meanwhile, in the world of football, every match can be a turning point, and for the reigning league champions SC Villa, the clash against a Select Uganda Cranes side is no exception.

With the departure of their coach Dusan Stojanovic and key players, the Jogoos, now under Morley Byekwaso, are a shadow of their former selves, facing an uncertain future.

This critical match pits them against an endowed adversary with an experienced coach in Sam Ssimbwa and serves as a crucial indicator of their readiness for the challenges that lie ahead, particularly in their next Caf Champions League engagement against CBE of Ethiopia.

The encounter will reveal whether the champions can regroup and rise to the occasion or if they are in grave danger of faltering on the bigger stage.

Indeed, players recently jettisoned by Villa, such as Garvin Kizito, Umar Lutalo, and Hakim Mutebi, might gladly join forces with Warren Buule, Laban Tibita, Shafic Kakande, Moses Aliro, and Isma Mugulusi to show their former club what they have missed.

The burden of uplifting Villa may once again rest on the tender shoulders of playmaker Patrick Kakande, as none of the new faces—Hassan Mubiru, Simon Kato, Denis Kaka, Isaac Mpagi, Geoffrey Lubangakene, Najib Yiga, and Johnson Senyonga—seem to possess the qualities of a redeemer.

The Fufa Super 8

Saturday at MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Kitara vs. KCCA, 5pm