Revita grateful for another chance at football

John Revita will forever remember January 30, 2020. That day at the Arena of Visions stadium, Ndejje University, the defender suffered a knee injury as KCCA fell 2-1 to hosts URA.

Mike Mutebi, KCCA head coach then, did not only lose the game but his best defender as well and later on the league title to rivals Vipers.

Mutebi would later get the sack from the club before Revita’s return to full fitness.

To Revita, what seemed like a minor injury turned out to be a lot more serious and robbed him of 21 months of football and he believes it is only by the grace of God that he is back on the pitch doing what he loves.

He suffered a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), one of the worst injuries in sport. The ACL is tissue that connects the thighbone to the shinbone, at the knee.

He tried to force his way back a few days after his collision with URA’s Cromwell Rothomio and ended up aggravating the injury. He was advised to do an MRI scan and this came with the unfortunate news of a completely torn ACL.

He was then advised to have a surgery, which KCCA physio Dr. Ivan Ssewanyana says is the key but short process whereas rehabilitation takes most of the time.

“I’m grateful to God for the wonderful miracle He gave me to see that I’m playing again,” Revita told Sunday Monitor after KCCA’s 2-0 win over Tooro United, his second game since returning to competitive football.

He made his comeback in the side’s 1-0 win away to Busoga United.

“My heart was shuttered after learning that it was a torn ACL because I knew it would take long for me to return,” he says.

The defender was selected to face Busoga United in his first league game since that injury and has since accumulated three in total as KCCA fight to get the league title back to Lugogo.

“It has been a tough journey and because of the lockdown, rehab was not easy at all.”

Long journey back

It has taken Revita 21 months to return to football and that is partly because of lockdowns that have halted most activities, including sports in Uganda the last two years.

Sportsmen usually take six to nine months out after successful reconstruction while others stretch to a whole year.

However, having done his surgery in the first lockdown of 2020, where movements were limited, he was kept away from the team physio and that came with setbacks in the long journey to full fitness.

His was expected to be a nine-month absence from the field but rehabilitation took much longer due to missed sessions and other challenges that came with lockdowns.

“It has been a tough journey but I have managed to come back. “I had added a lot of weight during the lockdown but the team and the doctors did a great job to help me cut it,” he says.

Rock and hard place

To get back to full fitness and compete at the highest level, Revita had no other choice but to do the surgery even though it was a difficult decision to make.

“It was hard for me to decide but it was the only thing I had to do to come back. When you do research, it is only a few players who have accepted to do the surgery and considering the equipment we have in Uganda, we are not as advanced as those developed countries,” he adds.

CORSU Hospital is one of the best in the business in Uganda and when the decision was made, the defender was successfully operated on June 8, 2020.

While some sportsmen have failed to return to their former best after the knife, Dr. Ssewanyana says it is mostly about the discipline of the player during rehabilitation that determines what happens in future.

“The chances of getting back to the same level are high. You may have setbacks during rehab and the player has to put in work,” Ssewanyana noted.

It might be too early to say Revita is back to his best but Ssewanyana says the player will have to get a little more time on the field of play to get back to full fitness.

“He’s probably at 75 percent in terms of fitness but he will get better with more playing time.”

Stressed

The former Express defender has had to shed off some good kilos before getting into the team and Ssewanyana notes that it was because of the stress that came with sitting out.

“One of the contributing factors to that weight was stress. I think at some point he gave up.

“He wasn’t taking good care with his nutrition and obviously he wasn’t active yet he’s one of the players with a very low metabolism.”

A person with low metabolism will burn fewer calories at rest and during activity and therefore has to eat less to avoid becoming overweight.

After realising that the weight was hindering his progress, Revita got aggressive and started on exercises that involved weight bearing and a bit of cardio and that helped in shedding it off.

Full support from KCCA

Revita’s recovery was made easier by the support he received from the club and he is forever grateful for how professional KCCA handled his surgery, rehabilitation and other factors of life while he was not able to play.

“The club was supportive from the start and that really helped,”

KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi told this paper that it was their job to ensure the player gets back to his feet and they did everything possible to ensure that.

“We did everything from paying for the operation and ensuring the club doctor was with him all the way. He accompanied him to all hospital visits and had routine rehab visits to his home,” Muhoozi revealed. “We also ensured he was paid in full all that time.”

Ready to compete

At the time of his injury, Revita had started auditioning for a place in the Uganda Cranes team and the dream is still on to get back into the squad.

Head Coach Micho has already expressed his trust in the 29-year-old by summoning him to the team.

His ability to read the game and keep his composure under pressure makes him a unique option for Uganda.

“I have belief in myself and all I wanted was to first get back to playing,” Revita said.

“Going back to the national team is easy, as long as you play well consistently the coaches will see you.”

Solid. Revita on defensive duty against Bul’s Richard Ayiko during a Uganda Premier League game at Philip Omondi Staidum, Lugogo Photo / John Batanudde

Competition for slots will not only be at national team level for Revita though, at club level, he must earn back his place in a squad that features about five natural centre backs.

Denis Iguma and Geoffrey Wasswa partnered in the early part of the season before Revita played alongside Iguma in the games against Busoga United and Tooro United.

Head Coach Morley Byekwaso then played Revita and Wasswa in the heart of defence and moved Iguma into midfield against Bright Stars.

Peter Magambo and Musa Ramathan were both still out injured while Hassan Jurua, who can also play centre back, returned later.

The former beach soccer player loves the challenge and is ready to fight for his place in the team.

“All players at KCCA are good and we all have to fight for numbers, the competition is healthy,” Revita says.

Byekwaso impressed

Byekwaso now has the kind of headache every coach wants.

He has five centre backs to choose from but even then, Revita is arguably the most important at the club.

First, Byekwaso has been impressed by Revita’s desire to return to the game. He, at one point, had to ask the defender to slow down and wait to fully recover before engaging in training.

“We reached a point of not allowing him to train because we thought he was still sick but he insisted and that shows you his determination,” the boss explains.

At the time of the injury, Byekwaso was assistant to Mutebi and played the role of tapping the player’s back encouraging him to take it easy on himself.

“As a former player and now coach I told him that these things happen and I was by his side giving him confidence and asking him to follow the guidance by the physios,” the U20 coach affirms.

Being in good shape and taking his chances are some of the factors that will keep Revita on the pitch ahead of the rest as Byekwaso plans to allow everyone to fight to earn their place on the team.

“Once you don’t take your chance then we have to bring in someone else. Also, sometimes we may change the shape of the team so we need everyone fit and available for selection.”

Famous footballers to return after long injury layoffs

1. Alan Shearer

An ACL injury early on in Shearer’s career didn’t stop him becoming one of football’s greats. Alan Shearer is probably the best example of overcoming a serious ACL injury and going on to greatness. During his maiden season with Blackburn Rovers, in 1992, he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Shearer returned the following season and scored 31 goals. The next season, he bettered that, with 34 goals to help Blackburn win the Premier League. His tally of 260 goals makes him the top scorer in Premier League history.

2. Ruud van Nistelrooy

Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was all set to become Manchester United’s most expensive ever signing in 2000 when he sustained an injury for PSV Eindhoven and failed his medical. Soon afterwards, in training, he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. After nine months out, he got his move a year later. Van Nistelrooy went on to score 150 goals in 219 games for Manchester United, winning the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with the club, as well as going on to win La Liga twice with Real Madrid.

3. Xavi

Xavi is one of Barcelona’s most important ever players and holds the club’s appearances record. In December 2005, an ACL injury left him needing surgery and facing being left out of the Spain squad for the Germany World Cup the following year. After just five months out, he returned swiftly to help Barcelona lift the La Liga title and also travelled to Germany with Spain that summer. Oh, and he went on to rack up five more La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, two European Championships and one World Cup.

4. Robert Pires

At the end of a 2001-02 Premier League title-winning campaign, Robert Pires was named the Football Writers’ player of the year, despite his season being abruptly ended in March because of an ACL injury. He was out for more than six months and missed the 2002 World Cup that year (where France were dumped out in the group stages). His absence was felt the following season, as Arsenal relinquished the league title to Manchester United. However, he did regain fitness and form, helping Arsenal to take back the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, scoring 19 goals that campaign.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In April 2017, then 35-year-old Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered cruciate knee-ligament damage in the final minute of normal time during a Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht. He was expected to be out for a full year and there were fears that that was his career over, but he actually returned after seven months. In typical style, Zlatan said: “Lions don’t recover like humans.” At the age of 40, he’s still going strong. He scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for AC Milan last season and is currently Serie A’s top scorer this term.