Revived Maroons to check Arua Hill, Tooro United seek to peel away

Sometimes change is good. It brings in an aura of freshness and resets the clock to start again. That is what Maroons feel after parting ways with coach Charles Ayiekoh last week.

They have since opened a new chapter with an interim coaching team filling the gap. The new coaching has a galaxy of Maroons’ retired players. Headed by Muhammad Ssenfuma, Maroons easily tamed Gaddafi 2-0 on Thursday to pick their first win after six attempts following the unceremonious departure of Ayieko.

The team is still rooted in the red zone of the table but Ssenfuma is optimistic that after resetting, the warders will march forward.

“That was just the beginning,” Ssenfuma states firmly. “We haven’t done much but we just motivated the boys and encouraged them that we can. This is a blend of experienced and talented youngsters that can do much. We hope to do better [against Arua Hill].” The pair drew 2-all in the first round.

Arua Hills left Mbale in tears after failing to pick three points against Kataka under chaotic circumstances.

Their coach Hussein Mbalangu says they’re over that and are looking forward to today’s game.

“We can’t dwell much about the past because we can’t change that but the team is focussed on the remaining games. We want to win all our games,” Mbalangu said. Arua Hill lead the Elgon table with 17 points, one ahead of Gaddafi and Kataka who meet at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

In Fort Portal, Tooro United will be seeking to open a six-point gap with second-placed Nyamityobora when the two go head-to-head at the Buhinga stadium.

The Edward Golola-coached side leads the Rwenzori table with 20 points, three ahead of the visitors from Mbarara.

Third-placed Proline with 14 points will be looking to tame lowly-ranked Terrazo and Tiles to keep up with the top two.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Today’s fixtures – 4pm

Calvary vs Mbale Heroes, Barifa Stadium - Arua

Tooro United vs Nyamityobora, Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Luweero Utd vs Water, Luweero Town Ground

Paidha vs Blacks Power, Bar Okoro Stadium, Zombo

Arua Hill vs Maroons, Arua

Gaddafi vs Kataka, Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

Proline vs Terrazo & Tiles, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

