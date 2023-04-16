Rines win spells more trouble in relegation scrap

Asubo-Gafford coach Rogers Nkugwa had said at the beginning of the second round of the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) that five wins in nine games would ensure safety for his side.

He had secured four league wins on the bounce and looked headed for another when Kamiyat Naigaga struck early in the Valley to give them a 1-0 lead at Kawempe Muslim on Saturday in a game that promised and delivered the goods due to the prior form of both teams.

However, the Kawempe derby hosts beat their fatigue (after engagements in the UMEA Cup and Secondary Schools Games' qualifiers last week) to turn the game around. They won 2-1 courtesy of top scorer Shakirah Nyinagahirwa's second half brace that pushed her to 11 goals. Now Nkugwa's calculations have changed.

"The calculations change not only because of this loss but the positive performances of some of the teams were are competing with too," Nkugwa said.

"Of course getting the five wins quickly would have given us a psychological advantage and put pressure on our rivals. But now it looks like we shall need at least six points from our last three games to make it," he added.

His words came on Saturday but they mattered because their fellow strugglers and immediate two former champions She Corporate and Lady Doves had only drawn 0-0 in Masindi while Makerere University and Rines SS were due to lock horns in Wakiso the next day.

Any result in that game meant that one of those teams was going above Gafford who have 16 points - just one above the relegation zone.

Amina Nababi put Rines in front in seven minutes yesterday but Husnah Mpanja equalized immediately from Makerere's restart.

Jesca Namanda ensured Rines went into the break leading 2-1 but captain Shakira Nalule's own goal levelled the score early in the second half before Eva Nagayi won it with a controversially awarded penalty.

"We are happy that we are out of the relegation spots and we will do our best to keep up," a relieved Nalule said in the end as her side moved up to sixth with 18 points.

Fortunately for them, Kampala Queens did them a favour by beating Olila High School 3-1 in Soroti. Olila's former talisman and last season's top scorer Grace Aluka has hardly made the line up for KQ this season but was among the goals that could potentially lead to Olila's drop from the topflight after eight seasons.