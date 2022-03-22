Rivals Express, Villa clash in Stanbic Uganda Cup

With Express failing to defend their Premier League crown and SC Villa fighting to avoid relegation, today’s clash between the two traditional giants is a last chance saloon for a trophy this season.

The two teams meet at Wankulukuku this afternoon for a place in the last eight of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Express are slight favourites and showed a glimpse of what they can do post-Wasswa Bbosa with an enterprising second half display in the 1-1 draw against URA last Friday.

Key to the performance was attacking midfielder Ivan Mayanja’s influence on his first start of the season.

Villa desperate for chalice

There was also a goal for star forward Eric Kambale, his first in the second round after a failed mid-season transfer to the paid ranks.

Talk of a divided dressing room with players who were deemed loyal to previous coach Bbosa dropped could however still undermine what is left of their season.

SC Villa on the other hand come into the knockout encounter on the back of 1-0 win over Gaddafi that briefly eased their relegation worries.

But the club is desperate for any kind of silverware having last tasted in kind of success with the Uganda Cup trophy in 2015.

Round of 16 | Live On UBC- Today

Express vs SC Villa 3pm

Sharks devour UPDF

Yesterday, Wakiso Giants booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 3-0 win over UPDF at Wakisha Resource Centre. Moses Aliro scored twice to take his season tally to nine goals.

The impressive Ibrahim Kasule poked past goalkeeper Brian Bwete for a third.