Robertinho poised ahead of Vipers Caf sojourn amidst player uncertainty

The presumption that Caf Champions League representatives Vipers would go a notch higher this time round that had gained a crescendo has somewhat been deflated.

The departure of goal machine Ceaser Manzoki coupled with the ambivalence about the future of midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga and skipper Halid Lwaliwa has left the Venoms at crossroads just two days to the epic date with Central African Republic side Real De Bangui in Brazzaville.

As Vipers jet off this afternoon to Congo Brazzaville for the preliminary round, Brazilian gaffer Roberto Oliveira aka Robertinho remains steadfast that it is still mission possible despite the aforementioned predicament.

"We still have two days to build a confident and competent team for the Champions League game.

We are getting positive feedback from the boys on pitch and that will help Vipers with a good strategy to counter them (Bangui). I believe that Vipers is a better team than last year.We have two strategies to take on Bangui, one for away and one for the home match," Robertinho emphasised.

New recruit Abdul Lumala, brought in to inject pace and exposure into the team, shed light on what Vipers expect from the pending continental challenge.

"I have never heard about them (Real De Bangui) but I want to believe they are a good team and that calls for more preparation," said the former Pyramids (Egypt) right winger.

According to Vipers CEO Peter Njuba, the travelling contingent will consist of 25 players to avoid any Covid19 limitations and also avail the coach with the arsenal he needs to tame Bangui.

"As management we believe that victory over Bangui is a must and we have given the technical team all it needs to pull it off," Njuba added. A date with former Caf Champions League winners TP Mazembe awaits the overall winners of this particular tie.





Bul not comfortable at 'home'





Caf Confederation Cup representatives Bul start at home when they host Egyptian fast-rising team Future FC at St Mary's Stadium Kitende on Saturday. That said, Alex Isabirye's Bul will only get a feel of the Kitende turf tomorrow for a few hours before they take on the Egyptians.