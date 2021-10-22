Robertinho uncompromising on style as Wakiso Giants visit

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Vipers coach Robertinho Oliveira has won all three games he has been in charge since being appointed at the end of august.

The standout feature from the three games that has seen the Kitende-based side twice record 2-0 wins over Police has been their aggressive pressing.

It appears Robertinho is unlikely to compromise that style as evidenced last Sunday as they opened their league campaign at Lugogo.

With the 35 minutes gone, the Brazilian coach hauled off midfielder David Bagoole for Karim Watambala as he sought his team to stamp their authority on the game.

“I put Karim because we needed to win possession in midfield. It’s very important and after this Vipers played very well, changing sides with the ball not losing the ball and giving priority to offensive transition,” Robertinho said after the game.

And while Watambala had no clear involvement in the goals scored the Venoms improved and were rewarded with goals from Milton Karisa and Caesar Manzoki.

More of the same

“And because of this we scored two goals because my players gave the maximum with or without the ball,” he emphasized.

More of the same will be expected this afternoon when they host Wakiso Giants at St. Mary’s Stadium in one of three games that kick-start match-day two action.

Wakiso like Police appear good going forward with coach Douglas Bamweyana always emphasizing his teams play on the front foot.

They were however found defensively suspect in the 3-0 loss to KCCA in their opening fixture.

Elsewhere, Bul get their season underway at Kyabazinga Stadium-Bugembe against Police while Bright Stars and Onduparaka also seek a first win from their clash at Kavumba.

