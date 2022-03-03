Roman Abramovich: The Russian tycoon who transformed Chelsea

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 21, 2017. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Abramovich, 55, was one of the businessmen working in the shadows following Russia's collapse in the 1990s, seizing control of lucrative assets once held by the Soviet state, at bargain prices

Roman Abramovich rose from a penniless background in Russia's frozen north to become a multi-billionaire and a celebrity football tycoon who transformed the fortunes of one of England's most famous clubs.
But his empire was left teetering after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which raised questions about his closeness to the Kremlin, as harsh sanctions began to be slapped on supporters of Vladimir Putin.

