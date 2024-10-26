Ronaldinho’s blessing, West Nile’s hero: Gadinho’s unfinished business

Anyone who watched football in the 2000s will agree that Ronaldinho is one of the most talented players that this world has ever seen. Born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, he was nicknamed Ronaldinho to distinguish him from another Brazilian great, Ronaldo.

Brazilians often add the prefix ‘-inho’ for various reasons ranging from distinction, physical traits, personality, or how one plays.

For Ugandan player Gaddafi Gadinho, however, the origin of his name has an extraordinary twist.

“That name was given to me by Ronaldinho himself when KKL (Kampala Kids League) visited Camp Nou in 2006,” the Paidha Black Angels midfielder explains in an interview with Saturday Sports. KKL fished Gadinho after a friendly with Arua Kids League at Barifa.

Gadinho was privileged enough to have stepped on the same pitch with some world legends even if only for a photo moment.

West Nile’s Dinho

But this story is not just about his brief moments with world legends, it’s about his iconic impact on West Nile’s football. The little midfield maestro has been at the heart of some of West Nile’s beautiful tales of promotion in the Fufa Big League and has achieved a revered status in the region.

The pint-sized midfielder started off in his native Arua City in 2007 where he was part of the troops that guided Ediofe Hill and debuted with it in the 2007/08 Uganda Premier League season.

He sank with the team but reappeared in 2009 with yet another club from the same city, Arua Central. But just like their predecessors, the club played only one season and went under.

Gadinho carries the hopes of his community. COURTESY

This time Gadinho had matured and left West Nile in search of new challenges. His escapades took him beyond the Karuma Bridge to Old Kampala SS and clubs like the famed Villa Young, Fire Masters, Bunamwaya as it morphed into Vipers and Kira Young. He has also crossed the borders to Al Nasir in Juba, South Sudan and Bidvest Wits youth team in South Africa.

His Arua moments

Gadinho returned to Arua around the close of the 2014/15 season for another promotion mission at Onduparaka.

He joined the likes of Shaban Muhammad, Rashid Toha and namesake Gaddafi Wahab. They formed a formidable squad that earned promotion to the Uganda Premier League instantly and reached the final of the 2016 Uganda Cup which they lost to Vipers.

“Those were special moments and I cherish the memories,” Gadinho reminisces the golden days. Indeed, Onduparaka created special memories for the midfielder with the club's fans going on to vote him their best player of the debut 2016/17 Uganda Premier League season ahead of Shaban, one of the few accolades he boasts of.

He featured for Onduparaka for two more seasons before following coach Livingstone Mbabazi to Mbarara City in August 2019. Gadinho terminated his two-year contract with the Ankole Lions midway to return home and push West Nile’s newest kid, Arua Hills. This time the midfielder captained his team not only to a topflight promotion in 2021 but went unbeaten as they swept the championship title as well.

“Promotion with Onduparaka was sweet but the one with Arua Hill was very special,” he says.

Unfinished business

While Gadinho, in the sunset of his career reminisces sweet old memories, his heart is not at peace for two reasons;

“I have done everything including featuring in the national team’s regional tours but I have not managed to earn an international cap in my career,” he shares with a deep breath.

Gadinho’s former teammates Toha, Wahab, Rashid Okocha, Alfred Leku, Gerige Atendele and Richard Anyama all shifted allegiance to South Sudan and are now featured on their national team. However, his heart was not at peace with such a decision and therefore stayed back with the hope that one day, he will debut for the Cranes before hanging his boots.

Gadinho in the warm up at Paidha Black Angels.

While that depends on his output and external factors, he has another concern that is within his control.

“Something else bothering me is that we have too much talent in West Nile but don’t have a club in the premier league anymore,” he adds with an emotion. His former Arua Hill was relegated to Fufa Big League last season and then transferred to Gulu.

The black angel

His other club Onduparaka is in the Big League as well but Gadinho has chosen to serve another club in West Nile - Paidha Black Angels.

“I’ve given a lot to Arua but other parts of the region also supported me that is why I chose to come and push Paidha for promotion too,” he explains his choice.

The Fufa Big League’s promotion race has been one by sprouting rookies and a blend of former topflight old boys. It is not any different with Paidha.

Gadinho is tasked with mentoring the rookies at Paidha as he combines his experience with the likes of goalkeeper Tony Kyamera, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Billy Nkata and Hakim Magombe.

“This experience coupled with good management should be able to push us but the target is to get at least 26 points in the first round.”

The club has fetched only two points from two draws against Onduparaka and Buhimba Saints in their opening league games. To re-ignite their campaign, Gadinho and company have to make use of their long trip to Bukedea on Sunday where they face Myda.

Name – Gaddafi Gadinho

Current club – Paidha Black Angels

Clubs played for – KKL, Ediofe Hills, Arua Central, Villa Young, Bidvest Wits U20, Fire Masters, Bunamwaya/Vipers, Kira Yound, Arua Hill, Mbarara City and Al Nasir Juba

