Ronaldo double seals Euro 2024 qualification for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal edged a 3-2 thriller against Slovakia in Porto on Friday to book their place at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty and a second half tap-in as the Portuguese made it seven wins from seven matches in Group J. They have 21 points which ensures them a top two finish.

Slovakia are eight points back in second, two ahead of Luxembourg who drew 1-1 in Iceland.

Portugal got off to a flying start when Ramos rose highest to meet Bruno Fernandes' cross in the eighth minute, heading the ball down and past Martin Dubravka in the Slovakia goal.

It marked a seventh goal in just nine matches for Ramos and a sixth assist of the campaign for Fernandes who almost doubled the score in the 26th minute only to be denied by a brilliant one-handed save by Dubravka.

Three minutes later Denis Vavro was adjudged to have handled the ball, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Ronaldo stepped up to slot home his 124th goal for Portugal in the venue where he scored his first international goal, against Greece in the opening game of Euro 2004.

Slovakia came back into the game in the 69th minute when David Hancko's shot from outside the area deflected off Antonio Silva's heel and into the bottom corner - the first goal Portugal had conceded in qualifying.

Three minutes later, Ronaldo restored the two-goal advantage tapping in another lovely cross from Fernandes for goal number 125.

Ten minutes from time, however, the game was back on as Stanislav Lobotka let fly from outside the area and buried the ball in the top corner.

Portugal should have sealed it late on but Diogo Jota was denied by the outstanding Dubravka but the hosts had done enough to stamp their ticket for the Euros.

Mbappe double over Dutch fires unbeaten France to Euro '24

Kylian Mbappe fired France into next year's European Championships on Friday, scoring twice as Les Bleus kept their unbeaten qualifying record with a 2-1 win over a depleted Netherlands in Amsterdam.

The three points meant Didier Deschamps' men qualify for Euro 2024 with two games to spare, while 1988 champions Netherlands have to battle it out with Greece for second place in Group B.

There had been some concerns over Mbappe's form coming into the match, as he recovers from an ankle injury, but the Paris Saint-Germain star has a great record against the Oranje and took just seven minutes to strike.

A slick move down the right sliced opened the Dutch defence and Mbappe volleyed crisply in from a Jonathan Clauss cross to give Les Bleus the lead.

France thumped their hosts 4-0 in the reverse fixture in March, with the Dutch missing several key players after a virus swept through the squad.

France's and Netherlands' team players congratulate each other after the Euro 2024 qualifying football match between the Netherlands and France at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on October 13, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

The Dutch were again crippled by absences, with no fewer than 12 potential squad members injured or ill.

The absence of Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo posed a particular headache for manager Ronald Koeman, who said before the match he had "never been in such a situation" with so many missing.

It was halfway through the first period before the Dutch gave their fans in Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena anything to cheer, Joey Veerman smashing a ball over the bar when it looked easier to score.

Koeman was also missing Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong and Bayern Munich's centre back Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch appeared short of ideas and fragile in defence, especially on the right.

A long-range shot on the stroke of half-time by Quilindschy Hartman nearly slipped through the gloves of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan but France went into the break deservedly ahead.

Mbappe doubled the French advantage on 53 minutes with a sumptuous curled strike into the top corner that gave Bart Verbruggen no chance.

It was the PSG striker's 42nd international goal, overtaking French legend Michel Platini and putting him fourth in the all-time list.

The hosts thought they were back in the game a few minutes later but substitute Donyell Malen's effort was ruled offside.

The Oranje faithful were given some hope when Hartman squeezed a shot past Maignan at the near post on 83 minutes.

The bar denied Mbappe a hat-trick as France closed out the match to take all three points.

France host Scotland in Lille on October 17 before concluding their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign next month at home to Gibraltar and then away to Greece.

The Dutch play away against Greece on October 16, in what looks like a must-win game.

The Dutch campaign then wraps up with a home match against Ireland and then a final fixture against minnows Gibraltar.

Watkins lifts England to friendly win over Australia as Henderson booed

England's understudies earned a 1-0 win against Australia thanks to Ollie Watkins' second half strike, but Jordan Henderson was booed by fans during Friday's friendly at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate fielded an experimental side as he rested the majority of the players likely to feature in Tuesday's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, which could seal England's place at next year's tournament.

Few of Southgate's reserves made a convincing case to feature in the Italy game in a largely underwhelming performance.

Aston Villa striker Watkins has no chance of starting ahead of England captain Harry Kane -- who was rested for this match -- but he did at least remind Southgate of his predatory instincts with a clinical finish.

There was dissent toward Henderson as England's stand-in skipper was jeered by the Wembley crowd when he was substituted in the second half.

The Al-Ettifaq midfielder's England inclusion has been controversial following his switch to Saudi Arabia, with critics claiming he has let down the LGBTQ+ community after previously expressing support for them.

While England and Australia have fierce cricket and rugby rivalries, there is far less enmity between the nations on the football pitch given their lack of matches against each other.

This was just the eighth meeting, with Australia winning only once in a 2003 friendly when 17-year-old Wayne Rooney made his England debut.

Nothing so notable will linger in the memory from this drab encounter, which appropriately finished to swathes of empty seats as fans made an early exit.

Henderson, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the only players with more than 10 caps in Southgate's starting line-up and it showed in the incoherent display.

Among the new faces in England's unfamiliar line-up were Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, making his debut in a back four featuring fellow international novices Lewis Dunk and Fikayo Tomori.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah made a quiet debut as a second half substitute, while West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen showed little of the quality that makes him a key player for the Europa Conference League holders.

In their first clash for seven years, Australia threatened an early opener through Keanu Baccus, whose 25-yard curler drew a good save from Johnstone.

Easily finding space to meet Cameron Burgess's cross, Mitchell Duke volleyed just wide from 12 yards to underline Australia's ability to trouble England's new-look defence.

Kye Rowles fired over from close-range after England made a hash of clearing Martin Boyle's corner.

England briefly sparked into life when James Maddison's superb pass split the Australia defence, sending Watkins racing around keeper Mat Ryan for a low shot that hit the far post.

Australia's composed display was almost rewarded on the stroke of half-time as Dunk cleared Ryan Strain's shot off the line after Boyle's pass carved open the fragile hosts.

Having escaped unscathed from their lacklustre first half, England took the lead in the 57th minute.