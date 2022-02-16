Ronaldo ends barren run as Man Utd climb back into top four

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 15, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham are also within striking distance of the top four and all have games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four.

