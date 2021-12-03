Ronaldo's 800th career goal begins Man Utd revival as Carrick walks away

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Carrick at Stamford Bridge on Sunday amid suggestions that may become a more common occurrence under Rangnick's high-energy style.
  • Accommodating the 36-year-old has been one of the causes of United's decline defensively this season.

Michael Carrick exited Manchester United with a win as Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed 800 goals for club and country with a double to see off Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday.

