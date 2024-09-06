Ronaldo's 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo's 900th career goal helped Portugal to a 2-1 win over Croatia in their first Nations League game on Thursday as Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for the hosts and netted an own goal.

Dalot put Portugal ahead in the seventh minute when Bruno Fernandes played a clever chipped pass into his path and the defender went past Borna Sosa before firing his shot through the legs of the keeper.

Ronaldo, who failed to score in Portugal's five Euro 2024 games, reached his milestone when he got on the end of a perfect cross from Nuno Mendes and the unmarked 39-year-old tapped in from close range to double the lead in the 34th minute.

Croatia pulled one back four minutes from the break when Dalot deflected a sliding effort from Sosa into his own net but a scoreless second half gave Portugal a winning start to their campaign.

In Thursday's other League A Group 1 game, Poland beat Scotland 3-2. Portugal host Scotland and Croatia entertain Poland on Sunday.

Argentina cruise past Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

Argentina claimed a 3-0 home win over Chile on Thursday thanks to second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala, to strengthen their grip on top of the South American World Cup qualifying.

The Copa America champions looked dominant and untroubled by the absence of talismans Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, who received a tribute at the Monumental stadium after his international retirement.

Argentina opened the scoring three minutes after the break, when Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister sent the ball into the net first-time off a cross from Alvarez, who also got on the scoresheet with a long-range effort in the 84th minute.

Substitute Dybala found the net in stoppage time to seal the victory that left the World Cup winners with 18 points, five clear of second-placed Uruguay who host Paraguay on Friday.