Rookie Torach now central to Vipers' defence

Alex Isabirye's Vipers, trying their hands at a maiden league and cup double, are just about to realise that truism with an injury ridden and shaky defence.

First it was Murushid Juuko to go a few games into the season and then reliable man-marker Livingstone Mulondo has also had stints in the sick bay.

The national under-20 budding defender Rogers Torach was thrown into the mix right after impressing in the Afcon U-20 tournament to play alongside the ever present Hillary Mukundane.

It is this learning on the job that has thrown Vipers trophy bid into tatters and the backline was exposed in the 1-0 loss to Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday at Kavumba.

Second-placed Vipers, seeking to leapfrog StarTimes Uganda League leaders SC Villa if they overcome Onduparaka Friday at the Green Light Stadium-Arua, now count on Torach's versatility, zeal and aggression for back up.

Mulondo, injured in the 1-0 loss to SC Villa at Wankulukuku a fortnight ago, brought out Isabirye's long ball approach best and often covered up fullbacks Ashraf Mandela and Issa Mubiru.

With 45 points from 24 matches, one adrift of the Jogoos, the Venoms are in Arua mindful of the potential banana skin that the basement boys Onduparaka can be, especially when playing for just pride.

Inspired by Emmanuel Oketch brace, the Caterpillars smashed a 2-0 deficit to shock third placed KCCA to a 2-2 draw at Lugogo recently to take their points tally to 15 in 25 matches.

Torach, who got a national team call from coach Micho Sredojevic in the double header against Tanzania in March, will be requested to monitor Oketch as Vipers seek to return to the winning track with four matches left.

Vipers goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, who got his gloves back after a long term injury to Alfred Mudekereza must also polish his output.

Despite the recent defence lapse, Vipers still possess the best defensive record in the league, having conceded 10 goals thus far, nine less than Villa.

Tough at the bottom

Like at the top, the relegation dogfight is also far from over. Apart from Onduparaka whose demotion fate seems to be already sealed, third from bottom Busoga United will host Wakiso today at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja seeking to improve on their 23-point tally.

Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF that are 12th with 25 points are also flirting with the red zone and will be required to beat URA at the Mehta Stadium in Lugazi to get a sigh of relief.

Hussein Mbalangu's Blacks Power, second from bottom with 20 points, are not in action until Tuesday when they host Gaddafi in Lira in their desperate bid to stay afloat in their maiden season.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday, 4pm

Onduparaka vs. Vipers, Arua

URA vs. UPDF, Lugazi