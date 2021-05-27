Rookies day out as Cranes rebuild

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The post Johnny McKinstry and Denis Onyango era is panning out as expected - overhauling the national team with new newbies and tap into indigenous talent.

Interim Uganda Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru’s summoned squad yesterday, set to play a friendly match with South Africa on June 10, had that and more.

Pointing to the future

In granting call ups to the U-20 heroes Derrick Kakooza, Richard Basangwa, Garvin Kizito, Kenneth Ssemakula and Aziz Kayondo, the gaffer was pointing to the future.

Ismail Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda and Bobosi Byaruhanga are the other members of the Afcon U-20 finalist team getting the nod. In summoning Simon Tamale, Innocent Wafula, Enock Walusimbi, Joseph Akandanwaho and Ivan Sserubiri he is rewarding their splendid performance in the league.

Mubiru went for the jugular, calling up Express live-wire striker Eric Kambale, a Congolese born forward who has illuminated the league with 15 goals.

Egypt based forward Emma Okwi has be designated to feel the huge skipper boots left by Onyango while the jostle for his first-choice gloves has attracted Ismael Watenga, Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale and Mathias Kigonya.

McKinstry largely favoured foreign based players, he replacement and former deputy only called up Watenga, Kigonya,Farouk Miya,Okwi, Mustafa Kizza,Moses Waiswa,Abdul Lumala,Elvis Bwomono and Patrick Kaddu. Cranes start residential camp on Sunday before the squad is trimmed further for the Bafana Bafana engagement in South Africa.

UGANDA CRANES PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga, Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale, Mathias Kigonya

Defenders: Elvis Bwomono, Innocent Wafula, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Walusimbi Enock, Patrick Mbowa, Kenneth Ssemakula, Hassan Muhamud

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ivan Sserubiru, Bright Anukani, Shafic Kagimu, Isma Mugulusi, Abdul Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Akandanwaho

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Richard Basangwa, Patrick Kaddu, Derrick Kakooza, Yunus Ssentamu, Eric Kambale, Allan Okello