Rooney says Man Utd players must 'show more' after Solskjaer sacking

Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek (CR) checks on Watford's Senegalese midfielder Ismaila Sarr (CL) after a strong challnge during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, southeast England, on November 20, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Norwegian's three-year reign in charge at Old Trafford came to an end on Sunday, with Saturday's 4-1 loss to Watford the final straw for the United board, who have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while they seek to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has said the club's current players needed to take responsibility for the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

