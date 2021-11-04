Rousing welcome for Queen’s Baton in Kampala

Uganda will today become the seventh African nation to receive the Queen’s Baton in the customary Relay to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Baton will arrive at Entebbe Airport from Kenya’s capital Nairobi at about 9:50am and it will be received by Commonwealth Games Association of Uganda (CGAU) president Dr Donald Rukare and his team.

Owing to the protocols in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Baton’s route here over the next three days in restricted.

“The Queen’s Baton relay is being held under Covid-19 regulations,” Rukare highlighted the difference between this occasion and those of 2017 and before.

“This is about ‘Let’s take action’, to do with inclusiveness and sustainability.

These Games will involve able-bodied people and the disabled and climate change is also part of it. We will also engage the urban refugees,” he explained. The Baton relay is a cue to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due next July in England. Uganda won six medals at the 2018 edition on the Gold Coast in Australia with Joshua Cheptegei scooping a long-distance 5000m and 10000m gold double.

Atmospheric sensors

The Baton was designed by UK-based Zimbabwean Laura Nyahuye and it’s encrypted with atmospheric sensors, a heart rate monitor, 360 degree-camera and LED lighting.

Made of copper, aluminium and steel, its most outstanding feature is a platinum strand to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in 2022.

From the airport, the Baton will make stops at State House in Entebbe where it is expected to be received by education minister First Lady Janet Museveni and sports minister Hamson Obua among other government officials.

Before taking the route to Parliament, there is an expected press briefing at Kololo Airstrip.

The Baton Relay will proceed to a refugees’ settlement in Kitintale before being presented to sports federations at National Council of Sports offices in Lugogo.

Whereas world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi is expected to hold the Baton at the airport, several other captains of different sports from different federations will be involved, most in Lugogo.

The British High Commission will be next to receive the Baton in Kitante and on Saturday, business will be at the Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary, a spot along the Equator and the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe before departure to Rwanda’s capital Kigali.