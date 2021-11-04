Rousing welcome for Queen’s Baton in Kampala

Catching Them Young. As part of the festivities to welcome the Queen’s Baton relay today at the State House in Nakasero, 48 boys and girls from communities in Kampala yesterday took part in several football-related competitions under the tutelage of female Premier Skills coaches at the Hockey Grounds in Lugogo. PHOTO / 
REGINA NALUJJA

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune  &  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • A Norm. The Queen’s Baton Relay is a traditional precursor to the quadrennial Commonwealth Games and it was started at the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales. The Gold Coast 2018 one was the longest in history.

Uganda will today become the seventh African nation to receive the Queen’s Baton in the customary Relay to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

