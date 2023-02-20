Roya Giants qualify for Pan African Schools Championship

Royal Giants from Mityana have booked the sole ticket to represent the Cecafa regional at the Caf African Schools Championship.

The qualifiers took place at the weekend at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The school qualified after edging Ethiopia’s Geda Robles 4-2 in penalties that followed a tense barren stalemate.

Enock Bagenda, Jovan Katuramu, Najibu Nasifu and Thomas Ogema made no mistake in the kicks as teammate Patrick Katumba did his job to stop two penalties.

The Ugandan champions were pooled in Group A alongside hosts Benjamin Mkapa, Geda Robles (Ethiopia) and Ecole Secondaire Sumba from Rwanda. They beat the Tanzanians and Rwandans both by a 2-0 result but lost 4-0 to Robles 4-0.

They went on to beat Libya 1 Primary School from South Sudan 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The school will now embark on preparations ahead of the continental championship to be held in Egypt in April.

In the girls’ wing, Amus College failed to qualify but consoled themselves with bronze medals after edging Kiramuruzi from Rwanda 1-0 through a Shakira Logose strike.

Caf, through Cecafa, organised several sessions for the young reporters, refereeing and coaches handling the teams. The prize money is a donation from the Motsepe foundation founded by Caf president Patrice Motsepe.