Ruiz and Hakimi send PSG past Arsenal into Champions League final

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed a 2-1 victory to send them into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

The French champions' 3-1 aggregate triumph means they can now finally win the trophy they crave for the first time when they face Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

Trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg, Arsenal dominated the early stages in the Parc des Princes with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making vital saves.

Arsenal were made to pay for not taking their chances as Ruiz then slammed home a stunning left-foot shot past David Raya in the 27th minute to double PSG's aggregate lead.

Raya saved Vitinha's penalty in the 69th minute but shortly afterwards Hakimi made it 2-0 on the night with a sweetly-struck shot that gave Raya no chance.