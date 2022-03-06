Prime

Rukare: Sports needs a critical mass of leadership pulling together

Representing. Don Rukare, Hashama Batamuriza, and her daughter paralympic swimmer Husnah Kakundakwe, during the fifth USF National Age-group Championships 2019. Photos / Ismail Kezaala, John Batanude

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Concerned voice. Dr.  Donald Rukare’s tenure as chairman board at National Council of Sports (NCS) came to an end last month. Minister of State for Sports Denis Hamson Obua replaced Rukare with former Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) vice president and Fuba president Ambrose Tashobya

Concerned voice. Dr.  Donald Rukare’s tenure as chairman board at National Council of Sports (NCS) came to an end last month.Minister of State for Sports Denis Hamson Obua replaced Rukare with former Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) vice president and Fuba president Ambrose Tashobya. Our reporter Makhtum Muziransa caught up with Dr.  Rukare, who also serves as president of UOC, to discuss his last two years at the helm of sports administration in Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.