Rules favour Vipers, KCCA

As the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table stands, the battle for the championship this season might go down the records as one of the most competitive ever.

Bul is leading the table with 37 points following their 2-1 win over Soltilo Bright Stars on Wednesday with the chasing pack yet to feature on match day 17.

The difference between Kitara in second with 32 points and Nec in 7th is only five while defending champions in third have two games to catch up including their fixture against Gaddafi Thursday in Kitende. With that, there’s every indication that the title will go down to the wire and that the small details will matter a lot.

One of the details that has emerged is the competitive advantage that the defending champions Vipers and KCCA have over the rest.

More players

According to the current Fufa Competitions Rules (specifically article 19.7 and 19.8), every club is required to register a maximum of 30 players with at least five of them on double-licensing. To conform to Caf’s, the rules allow clubs that qualify for the Caf interclub competitions to register up to 40 players.

Now, here’s the catch: Vipers were flashed out of the Champions League by Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy on August 20, three weeks before the UPL kicked off.

Also, KCCA were ejected from the Confederations Cup by Libya’s Abu Salim on September 30, two match days into the league.

The federation has maintained the same regulations after the January transfer window leaving a number of competitors questioning the spirit of fair play.

“We’re asking the federation that should a club that goes to the continent and plays only one game [and is eliminated] have an unfair competitive advantage over the rest in the league,” Bul chairman Ronald Barente expressed his concern. Bul played in the Caf Confederation Cup last season.

Barente’s puzzle could be arising from his squad that is slowly depleting due to injuries.

“We had a discussion around that when it was raised but the main puzzle was the criteria to use to reduce the number once the team is ejected from the continent,” UPL chief executive officer Bernard Bainamani told Daily Monitor.

“Another option was to allow all clubs to register 40 players to be at par but most are currently struggling to manage 25 players. So, for now let the clubs take this as a benefit associated with playing on the continent,” he noted.

Another conundrum

“Secondly,” Barente explains another point of concern, “the new signings that we make in January cannot get licenses until the player that you’re replacing gets a new club.

“For example, for [Musa] Esenu to play for me, then [Richard] Ayiko has to first get a club. If he doesn’t, then Esenu will not play,” he adds.

The Bul boss was pointing out some provisions in the local players transfer system which also bars a club from terminating or mutually parting ways with a player during the course of the season. Bul offloaded Ayiko, Samuel Ssekamatte and Joshua Okiror and replaced them with Fredrick Ngalo, Esenu and Amos Kirya but only the latter was fielded against KCCA.

Fufa’s director of competitions Aisha Nalule clarifies that “the system can only replace a player once he has completed a move to another club”.

She says: “When you replace a player, his details will remain in the system until he is accepted by another club or at the end of the season when we are allowed to change that.