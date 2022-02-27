Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup, says France

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all refused to play Russia in the World Cup play-offs.

Russia should be expelled from the 2022 World Cup after invading Ukraine, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday.

