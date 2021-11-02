Ruthless U-20 Ugandan girls maul Djibouti

Fauzia Najjemba was at her usual best with another stunning performance as Uganda obliterated Djibouti 13-0 in the Cecafa Women Under-20 tournament at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru yesterday.

Coach Ayub Khalifa made only one change from the team that thumped Burundi 5-1 in the first match, slotting in Asia Nakibuuka for Sumaya Komuntale.

But even with that, the team thronged the pitch with blood and intent with their eyes on improving their goal difference that could perhaps matter in the final dance to the podium.

Hadijah Nandago set the ball rolling with a clinical header just after six minutes connecting in a Samalie Nakacwa’s cross from the right.

Najjemba started her count to five in the 10th minute getting at the end of another fine run and interchange between Margaret Kunihira and Nakacwa in the right. That goal marked the 100th goal for Khalifa since joining the national team ranks in August 2019.

Najjemba added two more in the 24th and 33th just after Catherine Nagadya’s 18th-minute lob over the opposite keeper Ali Moussa.

Shamira Nalugya added the sixth at the tail end of the half and by that time, it was evident what kind of match that would be at the end. Uganda continued the dominance in the second stanza with Shakirah Nyingahirwa, Nandago, Najjemba and Zaitun Namaganda completing the rout.

More work needed

The hosts should have put in more than they did but wasted several clear-cut chances, a situation that appears to have bothered the head coach Khalifa as the team edges near more tactical and stronger challengers in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

“It worries somehow,” Khalifa said of the team’s laxity in some instances. “We played well and got more opportunities to score but we didn’t make them count. I think we must continue working on our finishing.”

Djibouti’s head coach Abdoularahim Ali, whose side lost 7-0 to Ethiopia in the first game, was all praises for their tormentors, rating the Ugandans higher than Ethiopians against whom they lost to 7-0 on the opening day.

“Uganda was a far better side with very good attackers. They are better than Ethiopia in physique and ability, that’s why we conceded more against them. they gave us a lot of trouble but we take this tournament like a learning platform,” Ali said.

Ethiopia thrashed Eritrea 5-0 in the second match to go second after the hosts who are leading on a superior goal difference. Uganda returns to action tomorrow afternoon against Eritrea.

Cecafa U-20 women