Ruthless U-20 Ugandan girls maul Djibouti

Souvenir. Najjemba took home the match ball. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Coach Ayub Khalifa made only one change from the team that thumped Burundi 5-1 in the first match, slotting in Asia Nakibuuka for Sumaya Komuntale. 

Fauzia Najjemba was at her usual best with another stunning performance as Uganda obliterated Djibouti 13-0 in the Cecafa Women Under-20 tournament at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru yesterday.

