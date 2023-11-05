Ruthless Uganda crush Djibouti 15-0

Uganda Under-15 national team sent a strong message of intent as they kickstarted their Cecafa under-15 Boys Championship with a 15-0 thumping of Djibouti.

Newly-appointed coach Hamuza Lutalo had camped with the boys for over a month and assured that his team was in perfect shape to defend the title that they won in the inaugural edition in Eritrea in 2019 and did just that with a show of might.

If Djibouti had not smelt that then Abubakali Walusimbi's tap-in in the first minute was enough to give a hint of what the Rhinos were plotting. The striker completed a team move and did not celebrate as his teammates collected the ball and rushed to the centre.

Walusimbi completed his brace in the 65th minutes, Enock Bagenda scored four as the 2022/23 Fufa Juniors League most valuable player Richard Okello and Simon Wanyama bagged hattricks.

Frank Ssekanjako, Owen Mukisa and Richard Kigayi complemented a goal each to the biggest victory in the championship's history.

Lutalo attributed the team chemistry, fitness and awareness to the monthlong training camp they have had since regrouping in October.

"These are teams that we face everytime in Cecafa tournaments and aren't very easy to play but I think we were better because the team prepared for a long time and they looked like they didn't," Lutalo said but warned of complacency.

"We want to build on this result as we look at defending our trophy but have to remain focussed because it will get tough as we progress in the tournament."

The other game in Group A saw Ethiopia and South Sudan cancel out in a 1-all draw to remain two points behind Uganda.

The teams will take a day's rest today before returning tomorrow as table-leaders Uganda face South Sudan and Ethiopia try their chances against the wounded Djiboutians.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, Somalia and Rwanda.