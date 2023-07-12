Rwanda hold Uganda in Olympic Qualifier

Rwanda came twice from behind to draw 3-3 with Uganda in the first leg of the first round of their Caf Women's Olympic Qualifier held at Pele Stadium, Kigali.

Uganda chose to play its home leg in Rwanda and duly paid for it against a physical side.

Coach Ayub Khalifa made two changes to the side that started in the 3-1 friendly win over Tanzania. Shamirah Nalugya and Catherine Nagadya made way for defensive midfielder Joan Nabirye and winger Margaret Kunihira.

For 30 minutes, there was nothing between the sides then Rwanda won a corner. Ruth Aturo tried to claim it but could not and her defence lacked the speed and steadiness to clear thereby allowing Providence Mukahirwa to convert the opener for Rwanda in the 33rd minute.

Uganda steadied ship and was rewarded in stoppage time of the first half when the Rwanda defence failed to deal with a searching aerial ball from Sandra Nabweteme. The clearance bounced off the ground for Shakirah Nyinagahirwa to equalize on the half volley.

Dramatic second half



At the start of the second half Kunihira made way for Nalugya and Nyinagahirwa was moved to the right wing.

Uganda had more impetus and Fauzia Najjemba won a penalty that was converted by Hasifah Nassuna in the 54th minute.

But Rwanda were not done as Libelle Nibagirwe beat Aturo to the near post with a 66th minute free kick from the edge of the box.

Substitute Fazila Ikwaput thought she had won it for Uganda when she finished off a long delivery from Samalie Nakacwa that had been miscued by Sandra Nabweteme but Rwanda immediately went the other to equalize.

Aisha Nantongo failed to deal with a ball delivered from Rwanda's half and Zawadi Usanase pounced to keep the encounter alive for Sunday's second leg in the same stadium.

The winner of this encounter plays Cameroon in the second round.

But Uganda will now have worries that for a second time against Rwanda in Kigali, they shared spoils in matches that both produced four second half goals. The other match being a 2-2 draw in the 2018 Cecafa Women Championship.