S. Sudan is Cranes most important tie

A lot has changed since Halid Lwaliwa scored in Uganda’s 1-0 win over South Sudan at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, and Tito Okello won it for the Bright Stars in the reverse fixture in Nairobi two years ago.

Majority of the team involved in 2020 have since either retired or fallen out of favour, with a good number of fresher players like Rogers Mato, Travis Mutyaba and Jude Ssemugabi among others coming into the fray.

The games against the Bright Stars were also played behind closed doors, with participants present - bar players on the pitch - wearing masks due to the Covid Pandemic at the time.

Additionally, Namboole was still under renovation, but it is now home to Uganda Cranes again.

Back then, the Cranes dugout was also characterised by turbulence as Johnny McKinstry was either losing confidence from Fufa or the two had some unknown disagreements.

This despite Uganda having secured four points from the opening two games of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, same as what the Cranes have now after two matches in the 2025 Afcon edition.

S. Sudan everyone’s target

A goalless draw away to Burkina Faso had been followed by a 2-0 home win over Malawi before the Cranes met South Sudan, who Uganda had earmarked for six points, at Kitende

Actually, three of four Group B teams including Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso all targeted six points from South Sudan, and then home wins and perhaps draws on the road for them to finish among the top two and qualify.

Burkina Faso and Malawi did their part, each beating South Sudan home and away, and ensuring they did not not lose to Uganda to make it to the Cameroon finals.

For Uganda, after the hard-fought victory at Kitende, it was the 1-0 defeat to South Sudan in Nairobi - secured by Tito Okello, a man born and bred in Uganda and only naturalised by our northern neighbours - that broke the Cranes back.

That almost the entire South Sudan team were born and grown in Uganda hardly helped matters. And boy did they love beating the country they felt should have considered them for Cranes duty in the first place!

“I don’t regret scoring against Uganda, where I was born, raised and nurtured my football skills. I would do the same again and again in any match pitting South Sudan against Uganda at any level,” Okello told the Daily Nation at the time.

That stance has not changed ahead of Friday’s clash at Namboole. After the defeat in Nairobi, talk of McKinstry losing his dressing room was also ripe, leading to Fufa suspending the Northern Irishman and naming his then assistant Abdallah Mubiru as interim coach for the final two games against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Uganda went on to draw goalless with Burkina Faso at Kitende and losing 1-0 to Malawi, ending their qualification hopes.

At it again

McKinstry was later officially let go, and months later several experienced players led by then captain Denis Onyango retired, leading to a haphazard transition that started with the return of coach Micho Sredojevic.

Two years on, Uganda and South Sudan face each other again on Friday at Namboole and next Tuesday in Juba.

Uganda go into the home and away tie against South Sudan top of their group that includes South Africa, who are level on four points with the Cranes, and Congo Brazzaville.

Like in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, Uganda, South Africa and Congo will have started this campaign looking at South Sudan as the team to pick six points from.

South Africa and Congo have already done their part, the former winning in Juba and the latter piping the Bright Stars at home.

It is now Uganda’s part to navigate this tricky home and away tie, which if Cranes coach Paul Put and his boys handle well, could secure their first Afcon finals since Egypt 2019 as early as next week.

“We want to go to the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Cranes forward Rogers Mato after Tuesday evening’s training session at Namboole, “so there will not be friendship or brotherhood against South Sudan.”

Allan Okello, who is odds-on to play on the right of Mato in a three-man attack, also understands they will need everyone\s support against the South Sudanese players he faces in the Uganda Premier League every week.

“I think it's really going to be a tight game but with the 12th player behind us, I believe as players we are really ready to give our very best and make the country proud.”

In the Cranes squad for the next two games, Okello is one of six players involved in the two matches against South Sudan in 2020, the others being Timothy Awany, Khalid Aucho, Derrick Nsibambi, Halid Lwaliwa and Charles Lukwago.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Frid, Oct 11: Uganda vs South Sudan, 7pm

Fri, Oct 11: South Africa vs Congo, 8pm

Tue, Oct 15: South Sudan vs Uganda

Tue, Oct 15: Congo vs South Africa

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4

S. Africa 2 1 1 0 5 4 1 4

Congo 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3

S. Sudan 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0

Remaining Group K Fixtures

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda

Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago, (Venda, South Africa)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nicholas Mwere (Bul, Uganda), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odong (SC Villa, Uganda), Elio Capradossi (Lecco, Italy)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Taddeo Lwanga (APR, Rwanda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (Kitara, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara, Uganda), Shafik Kwikiriza (KCCA Uganda), Rogers Mato (Brera Strumica), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA, Uganda), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Kabuye (Sandvikens IF, Sweden)