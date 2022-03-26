Sadam: I don’t want to see Villa relegated

Midfielder Sadam Juma had begun life as a leisure player when it occurred to him that his beloved Villa was on the cusp of being relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL).

Sadam had acrimoniously broken ranks with KCCA in 2020 and had started coaching academy youngsters in Kabalagala when he made the tough decision to return in January. “I have supported Villa since my childhood. I couldn’t sit back and painfully watch as the Jogoos fought for their lives,” said Sadam ahead of today’s clash with URA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje. “Being part of the team working hard to keep Villa’s cherished status gives me satisfaction .” One of the privileged players to have played for the VEK (Villa, Express, KCCA) clubs, Sadam needs no introduction on what it means to be part of any team’s noble cause.

“I have always wanted to be challenged because I’m a better person when pushed to the wall. That said, this isn’t the first time that I’m joining a team fighting for survival. I joined Express in 2016 when they were in a similar situation and they overcame it.

“I was also influenced by coach (Petros Koukouras)’s prospective project and he told me that I was the missing link,” Sadam revealed.

Galvanise Villa

His dexterity in the middle supported by Amir Kakomo, Davis Sekajja and Travis Mutyaba is expected to galvanise Villa’s midfield when faced with URA’s tested midfield trio of Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu and Ivan Sserubiri.

Villa satt 12th after 21 matches with 22 points before the Saturday matches while Sam Timbe’s URA were third - 10 points off the pace.

After URA, Villa embarks on tougher league assignments against Vipers, Wakiso Giants and Mbarara City sandwiched by the Onduparaka Stanbic Uganda Cup tie.

“The Express triumph in the Uganda Cup raised our confidence levels after we had drawn with KCCA. URA have quality players and still have title hopes but we want maximum points,” he added.

Villa forwards Isaac Ogwang, Nicholas Kabonge, Benson Muhindo and Sadam Masereka ought to double their efforts against one of the meanest defences today.

Second chance

Sadam discloses that he returned to topflight action for a little longer and not only to save Villa’s ‘blues’.

“Out of respect, Medi Kibirige and his assistant Gavin Kizito surrendered the club armband to me when I joined because of my seniority. The coach emphasised that it’s my character that the team craves for to escape the mess and that challenges me to push harder even for more than three seasons,” the box-to-box midfielder pledged.

Apart from Sadam, Villa signed South Sudanese Bernard Agele and Steven Pawar plus defender Shafik Bakaki in the January transfer window but the former’s impact has shone through most as he has returned a sense of stability in the middle of the park.

Today’s Fixtures

URA vs. SC Villa, 4pm Arena of Visions, Ndejje University - Live on Sanyuka TV

FRIDAY RESULTS

Busoga United 1-1 Bul

Wakiso Giants 1-2 Onduparaka

Tooro Utd 0-0 Arua Hill

Mbarara City 0-0 Express

Head To Head - Last 7 Meetings

07/12/21: SC Villa 2-2 URA

21/04/21: SC Villa 0-0 URA

12/12/20: URA 2-1 SC Villa

07/01/20: URA 2-0 SC Villa

01/11/19: SC Villa 1-1 URA

02/02/19: URA 1-0 SC Villa

30/10/18: SC Villa 0-0 URA

VILLA NEXT FIVE MATCHES

URA vs. SC Villa

SC Villa vs. Vipers

Onduparaka vs. SC Villa

Wakiso Giants vs. SC Villa SC Villa vs. Mbarara



Sadam at a Glance